Priyanka Chopra's Pooch, Diana, Flaunts Winter Jacket Worth Rs 36,000

The Global icon, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on her first Youtube original and also spending time with her pooch Diana Chopra in her second home L.A.Diana Chopra, Priyanka's dog, is a celebrity on her own and definitely an influencer for dogs. The pooch has her own Instagram handle called Diaries of Diana with 93.5k followers, which is mostly flooded with pictures of her posing like a pro in her accessories and playing with her mommy and daddy (Priyanka and Nick).Being a dog mom and a manager to Diana, Priyanka is currently spending some quality time with the pooch and they seem to have a lot to catch up on.Recently, the Quantico star posted a picture on Princess Diana's Instagram handle with the caption, "LA is too cold! Thank you @moncler for my jacket!"Stylish as the nylon jacket by Moncler looked, glancing at the price tag will burn a hole in your pocket for sure.The tricolor vest actually costs a whooping amount of Rs.36,000. Yes, you've read that right.In another Instagram story, Mimi Cutrell, Priyanka's stylist was given credits to style Diana.On several occasions, Priyanka takes Diana along to hang out with her friends and sometimes they wear coordinated outfits, too.Previously, Priyanka was spotted in an all-white turtle neck and raw edged jeans by Mother, proving that there is nothing too white if you know how to carry it like Priyanka. The white Max Mara Bag and the Stuart Weitzman ankle boots added a finishing touch to the look. The neon green-white double tone fluffy jacket broke the monotony of the all-white outfit.We couldn't help but notice another accessory Priyanka carried, which was way too adorable to miss - her dog Diana Chopra, matching her style quotient in a statement purple dog raincoat.Diana definitely takes after her mommy, Priyanka Chopra.