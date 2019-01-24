English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra's Pooch, Diana, Flaunts Winter Jacket Worth Rs 36,000
Priyanka Chopra's dog, Diana Chopra, has her own Instagram handle called Diaries of Diana with 93.5k follower and her style quotient is high as her mommy.
Priyanka Chopra and Diana Chopra
Loading...
The Global icon, Priyanka Chopra is currently working on her first Youtube original and also spending time with her pooch Diana Chopra in her second home L.A.
Diana Chopra, Priyanka's dog, is a celebrity on her own and definitely an influencer for dogs. The pooch has her own Instagram handle called Diaries of Diana with 93.5k followers, which is mostly flooded with pictures of her posing like a pro in her accessories and playing with her mommy and daddy (Priyanka and Nick).
Being a dog mom and a manager to Diana, Priyanka is currently spending some quality time with the pooch and they seem to have a lot to catch up on.
Recently, the Quantico star posted a picture on Princess Diana's Instagram handle with the caption, "LA is too cold! Thank you @moncler for my jacket!"
Stylish as the nylon jacket by Moncler looked, glancing at the price tag will burn a hole in your pocket for sure.
The tricolor vest actually costs a whooping amount of Rs.36,000. Yes, you've read that right.
In another Instagram story, Mimi Cutrell, Priyanka's stylist was given credits to style Diana.
On several occasions, Priyanka takes Diana along to hang out with her friends and sometimes they wear coordinated outfits, too.
Previously, Priyanka was spotted in an all-white turtle neck and raw edged jeans by Mother, proving that there is nothing too white if you know how to carry it like Priyanka. The white Max Mara Bag and the Stuart Weitzman ankle boots added a finishing touch to the look. The neon green-white double tone fluffy jacket broke the monotony of the all-white outfit.
We couldn't help but notice another accessory Priyanka carried, which was way too adorable to miss - her dog Diana Chopra, matching her style quotient in a statement purple dog raincoat.
Diana definitely takes after her mommy, Priyanka Chopra.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Diana Chopra, Priyanka's dog, is a celebrity on her own and definitely an influencer for dogs. The pooch has her own Instagram handle called Diaries of Diana with 93.5k followers, which is mostly flooded with pictures of her posing like a pro in her accessories and playing with her mommy and daddy (Priyanka and Nick).
Being a dog mom and a manager to Diana, Priyanka is currently spending some quality time with the pooch and they seem to have a lot to catch up on.
Recently, the Quantico star posted a picture on Princess Diana's Instagram handle with the caption, "LA is too cold! Thank you @moncler for my jacket!"
Stylish as the nylon jacket by Moncler looked, glancing at the price tag will burn a hole in your pocket for sure.
The tricolor vest actually costs a whooping amount of Rs.36,000. Yes, you've read that right.
In another Instagram story, Mimi Cutrell, Priyanka's stylist was given credits to style Diana.
On several occasions, Priyanka takes Diana along to hang out with her friends and sometimes they wear coordinated outfits, too.
Previously, Priyanka was spotted in an all-white turtle neck and raw edged jeans by Mother, proving that there is nothing too white if you know how to carry it like Priyanka. The white Max Mara Bag and the Stuart Weitzman ankle boots added a finishing touch to the look. The neon green-white double tone fluffy jacket broke the monotony of the all-white outfit.
We couldn't help but notice another accessory Priyanka carried, which was way too adorable to miss - her dog Diana Chopra, matching her style quotient in a statement purple dog raincoat.
Diana definitely takes after her mommy, Priyanka Chopra.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss Winner Shilpa Shinde Quits Twitter, Says 'My Own Fans Were Trying to Control Me'
- Ageless Leander Paes Has No Plans to Hang up Racket Yet
- Patralekhaa Opens Up on Dating Rajkummar Rao for 8 Years, Shares How the Two Fell For Each Other
- Choreographer Ganesh Acharya on Tanushree Dutta #MeToo Case: Won't Support False Allegations
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Rumoured to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results