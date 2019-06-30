Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never disappoints her fans and admirers when it comes to making an impressing style statement. The actress has done it again, this time at her American brother-in-law Joe Jonas wedding with Sophie Turner. Priyanka wore her desi identity on her sleeve when she opted for a beautiful saree for the formal occasion as opposed to the glamorous gowns we see her donning at red carpet events.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got married in a private ceremony for the second time in France on Saturday. The couple had first tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending the Billboards Music Awards ceremony.

The ceremony took place in presence of close friends and relatives. Guests included supermodel Ashley Graham and Sophie's best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honour, reported People.com.

Priyanka looked breathtakingly gorgeous as one of the bridesmaids and stole the limelight as she stood out in her desi look, while her husband Nick Jonas looked extremely dapper in an all-black suit. Wearing a pastel pink lace Sabyasachi saree, Priyanka kept her look traditional. She tied her hair in a messy bun and kept some strands loose, accentuating her look with peach coloured flowers and diamond silver studs. There was a retro spin to her hairdo, which will remind you of yesteryear's Bollywood actresses.

The 36-year-old actress kept her makeup subtle and in the light shades of pink. She paired her pink saree with a deep neckline pink sleeveless blouse and golden high pencil heels.

The Isn't It Romantic actress was extremely excited for the wedding to happen. She also was the first one to hint about the second ceremony of the newlyweds Sophie and Joe. In an interview with Access, Priyanka had earlier said of the Las Vegas wedding, "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive'."

