Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous as one of the bridesmaids at Sophie Turner's wedding and stole the limelight as she stood out in her desi look.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra's the Quintessential Desi Girl in Blush Pink Sari at Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas' Wedding
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas never disappoints her fans and admirers when it comes to making an impressing style statement. The actress has done it again, this time at her American brother-in-law Joe Jonas wedding with Sophie Turner. Priyanka wore her desi identity on her sleeve when she opted for a beautiful saree for the formal occasion as opposed to the glamorous gowns we see her donning at red carpet events.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas got married in a private ceremony for the second time in France on Saturday. The couple had first tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1 after attending the Billboards Music Awards ceremony.

The ceremony took place in presence of close friends and relatives. Guests included supermodel Ashley Graham and Sophie's best friend and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honour, reported People.com.

Priyanka looked breathtakingly gorgeous as one of the bridesmaids and stole the limelight as she stood out in her desi look, while her husband Nick Jonas looked extremely dapper in an all-black suit. Wearing a pastel pink lace Sabyasachi saree, Priyanka kept her look traditional. She tied her hair in a messy bun and kept some strands loose, accentuating her look with peach coloured flowers and diamond silver studs. There was a retro spin to her hairdo, which will remind you of yesteryear's Bollywood actresses.

The 36-year-old actress kept her makeup subtle and in the light shades of pink. She paired her pink saree with a deep neckline pink sleeveless blouse and golden high pencil heels.

The Isn't It Romantic actress was extremely excited for the wedding to happen. She also was the first one to hint about the second ceremony of the newlyweds Sophie and Joe. In an interview with Access, Priyanka had earlier said of the Las Vegas wedding, "It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe, I think, had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, 'alright, we're going to set up this wedding now, we're going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive'."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram