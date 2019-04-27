Priyanka Chopra's Yellow Mesh Pullover is the Latest Summer Fad

Global icon Priyanka Chopra never fails to set her fashion standards high whenever she makes a public appearance. This time Priyanka was spotted at the Mumbai airport while returning to India for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding.The Isn't It Romantic actor oozed charm dressed head-to-toe in a yellow ensemble from Tibi's runway Spring 2019.The actor threw together a crispy viscose polo mesh pullover along with a pair of spring garment dyed denim carpenter jean. The pullover was tucked neatly into her high waist jeans accentuating her waist.The 36-year-old actor accessorised her outfit with her heart-shaped Mangalsutra, a few rings, hoop earrings and a pair of sci-fi sunglasses.So, take a cue from Priyanka's love for yellow pastel outfit for your summer outings. You can style the pullover with a button down or just pair it with a leather skirt for a day-to-night look.Priyanka Chopra has announced her next Hollywood project with Ocean's 8 actress Mindy Kaling. The two are said to join hands for a wedding comedy based on a big fat Indian wedding. Reportedly, the rights of the project were won by Universal Studio in an auction.The Bollywood actress took to social media to share the news with her fans. Priyanka posted a screenshot of an article and wrote, "Two women with a passion for telling good stories, just got the green light to their story their way. So proud of this incredible partnership with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor! We are about to show you what it means to be modern, global, and Indian. See you at the cinema!"The details of the project have been kept under wraps, but it is being described as Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding. It is said to revolve around the culture clashes at a big wedding in India.Kaling is said to write the screenplay of it with Goor. Also, Kaling will produce the project under her Kaling International while Priyanka will chip in for Purple Pebble Pictures and Howard Klein for 3 Arts, alongside Goor. Heather Morris and Nina Anand Aujla will be executive producers the project.Meanwhile, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, set to release later this year. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who was in India recently, also confirmed that he is in talks with her regarding a project.