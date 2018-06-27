GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka or Malaika: Who Wore the Gingham Plaid Better?

We found some fresh dose of fashion from Malaika and Priyanka this week.

Excited about what’s trending in the world of fashion today? Gingham print is back in full force this season whether it's in the form of a ruffled blouse or an off-the-shoulder dress. Not only are bloggers loving the spring trend, but we too are head over heels for the print again. One of our must-have items for this summer is anything gingham plaid. Before you doubt the power of gingham, you'll want to scroll through your Instagram.

We found some fresh dose of fashion from Malaika and Priyanka this week. Both of them are strutting in swag dressed up in Gingham.

Malaika Arora Khan, whose social-media feed is usually peppered with fitness videos, took off to Los Angeles for a vacation. She shared this picture on Instagram where she can be seen rocking a trend-setting Gingham look - a gingham pant co-ord. She kept it simple and chic by putting on a pair of black sunglasses. After all, She on a vacay! Her messy hair, don't care attitude and barely-there makeup looks so terrific.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is enjoying her little vacay in Goa with her rumoured boyfriend, Nick Jonas. The new couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas popped up together in Mumbai where Nick reportedly met Priyanka's mom. Priyanka wore quite the flirty Summer outfit for the occasion: a gingham crop top and skirt set. She paired it with a miniature white Stalvey bag, matching buckled sandals, and gold hoop earrings. She may be falling in love with Nick Jonas, but we're definitely in love with her gingham set.




Who do you think slayed'em all with this look?

