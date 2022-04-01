Pro Tips To Make Thick, Tasty Curd At Home

Who doesn’t like a cup of curd in the summer months? Curd finds usage in Indian kitchens all through the year, but they become an absolute essential during the peak summer to beat the heat. From curd rice to raita to thickening your gravies, this milk product is a lifesaver. But many people struggle with preparing curd at home. Here are a few easy hacks for setting thick curd at home.

Ingredients

1 litre whole milk (cow’s milk)

A tablespoon curd culture

Method

– Boil the milk and then keep cooking it on low heat until it thickens.

– Once done, let it cool down but not completely.

– Then froth the milk. One can do this by transferring milk from one pan to another 4-5 times.

– Add curd culture to the milk and toss it twice.

– In a thick bowl or in an earthen vessel, leave the curd to set in a warm place for 5 to 8 hours or overnight depending on how hot or cold the climate is.

Refrigerate as soon as the curd sets.

Pro tips to make the best curd

– Use whole milk for thicker curd.

– Simmer the milk for 10 extra minutes to ensure that the curd gets thickened.

– Do not burn the milk.

– Use fresh and good quality curd culture.

– Do not use sour curd culture, otherwise, it will turn the curd sour.

– Frothing the milk is a must for the curd to turn out thicker.

– It is very important to mix the curd culture uniformly.

– Earthen vessels are a great option to make good curd.

– The curd’s quality depends on the milk.

Curd is one of the effective food to rely on during the summer months. It helps to hydrate and boost energy levels at the same time.

