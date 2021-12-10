Probiotics Can Lead to Decrease in Vomiting and Nausea During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of most beautiful and also the toughest phase in a woman’s life. Nausea and vomiting are some of the common outcomes of this phase. It makes the pregnancy period very stressful for a woman. Albert T. Liu, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology, suggests there’s is no specific cause of vomiting and nausea during pregnancy known to this date.

Although a study published in Nutrients Journal is a source of respite for the women undergoing this phase of life. The study done by the researchers at the UC Davis School of Medicine have found that symptoms of nausea and pregnancy can be improved notably by the intake of probiotics.

Probiotics are referred to as beneficial bacteria which provide a lot of health benefits. They are good for improving digestion, depression and heart problems. They are found in Yogurt, Kefir, Sauerkraut, Tempeh and Kimchi. Probiotics are thought to support the community of different microbes. These microbes are referred to as the gut microbe found in the gastrointestinal tract.

In the study which lasted for 16 days, a probiotic capsule was taken twice a day by 32 participants. They then took 2 days off and repeated the cycle. The participants kept 17 daily observations of the symptoms during the research duration. There was a total of 535 observations for the researchers to do their study.

Researchers concluded that the intake of probiotics reduced the time taken by the participants feeling nauseated by 16% and those feeling the need to vomit by 33%. Another remarkable finding concludes gut microbes Akkermansia and A. muciniphila lead to an increase in vomiting. Probiotics lead to a reduction in the levels of these microbes. Probiotics lead to an increase in Vitamin E which causes reduction in vomiting.

It was also found that probiotics reduce GI dysfunction during the pregnancy phase. Increased progesterone during pregnancy leads to variations in GI motility causing nausea and vomiting.

