Professional Look, Brunch Edit: Fresh Ways to Sport Culottes

Culottes sound like a trend that sprung out of nowhere. But is one of those 1970s trends that found its way back into the millennial avenues. They are super comfortable, incredibly chic if styled well and can be worn just about anywhere.Ashish Gurnani,Co-Founder Postfold and Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist, Vajor share few tips on how to style culottes to suit your personality and preference.* The Professional look: Ditch your basic trousers when going for an office outing or a meeting, and choose a pair of solid culottes instead. Pair them with up with a statement blouse or a modish shirt. To complete the look go for a pair of strappy heels or ballerina flats.* The Monsoon special: Monsoon can be a little tricky because it's easy to step on puddles and wet the bottom of your pants. So, the best way to deal it with is by opting for high-waist ankle length culottes in dark tones. You can style these culottes with an off or cold shoulder top to keep it functional and breezy.* The brunch edit: Throw in a pair of brightly coloured culottes pants, when planning to go for a sunny afternoon brunch. Team your culottes with a checkered shirt, hat, sunglasses and sneakers to get the effortless chic look.* Break the monotony at work: It's easy to fall into a routine and keep rotating among your basic formal trousers for work. Culottes are here to change that. You can create an effortless Casual Friday look for work with a pair of culottes. All you need to do is, team it up with a tucked in shirt and a pair of block heels. A sleek messenger bag would be the perfect accessory for this outfit.* The vacation look: A fun pair of culottes is a must for your vacation style. Doing rounds these days in culottes is an overlap silhouette that tends to give the illusion of a skirt. You can style those with your favourite text T-shirt knotted in the front and a pair of mules. To be honest, fanny packs are trending these days and have rapidly gone from uncool to the 'it' accessory. So team one with your culottes on your vacation.* For a sunday brunch: Culottes were probably born exclusively for Sundays. They are comfortable and laid back enough to gel with your weekend vibes. So for your next brunch date, team a pastel colour culottes with a floral top and a pair of fringed earrings. A pair of wedges and a jute tote bag would give you the perfect relaxed look.