Promise Day 2021: Here's Why it is Celebrated

Valentine’s week celebration is on full swing, gaining momentum gradually with each day. And as February 11 ushers inthe very significant Promise Day, falling on the fifth day of V-week, the expression of love among lovebirds assumes a whole new level of commitment.After all,true love is a promise for support and forever companionship.Faith, care, trust --what is love without these! Promise day is nothing but a reminder to revamp your pledges, reiterate your vows, responsibilities for your partner.

Importance of Promise Day

Pledge to care, pledge to love this promise day and continue doing so.Promise Day is a wonderful opportunity to redefine, rebuild, redeem and recreate the magical bond of love. It is an ideal time, just 3 days before the Valentine’s Day to profess your love pledges, amend past, misunderstandings, and start everything afresh with renewed vigour.

How promises aid in building relationships:

Making and keeping promises are an excellent doorway to cement your long-standing love for each other.Be it a long-term relationship, or longdistance or the beginning of a new one, testing times will always be there. Promises go on to ascertain that lovebirds sail through those turbulent times, gain trust andpass the test of time in flying colours. Immerse yourself in unconditional love by strengthening the bond.

Turn every possible wrong to potential accomplishments in your love journey, by fulfilling all your promises. Surprise your companion by displaying your dedication, keenness to adhere to your words. There’s nothing like keeping promises and finding your partner beaming with joy.

Go a step ahead and act like a ‘genie’ fulfilling your beloved’s secret, pending wishes. Pledge to be reliable aspromises are pillars of happy, sustainable, healthy relationship.

So, go ahead pen down, or convey your promises and watch the miracle of love unfold before you. You don’t have to be a wordsmith to weave words of promises. Just being honest and true to your feelings will do the trick.

Get a box of chocolate, or flowers, balloons, card, or a teddy – whichever seems appropriate and convey your feelings, keeping the spark alive in your relationship.

‘Promise’ shows your earnestness; it shows how much you are emotionally invested in the relationship. While it may vary from person to person, here are some promises that you can make this promise day:

Go ahead and pledge:

• To be there in all circumstances, come what may.• To cherish and appreciate the bond forever.• To work towards materializing the dreams together.• To keep each other hale and hearty, through thick and thin.• To quit a bad habit.• To work on priorities.• To maintain a good habit that would enrich the relationship.

Make an unbreakable vow!