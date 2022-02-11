Promise Day 2022: Unique Gift Ideas for Someone Special on this day of Valentine’s Week

Promise Day 2022: Lou Holtz once said, “Don’t ever promise more than you can deliver, but always deliver more than you promise." February 11 marks the Promise day of Valentine’s week. This day signifies expressing your love and making your partner feel secure. To make the day even more special, you must gift them something that reminds them of the promises you made to them. Here are other unique ideas to make the day memorable.

Canvas

Pour your heart out on a sheet of paper and get it printed on a canvas. Your partner would not only love your unique gift, but they’ll also keep it safe. If you’re not strong at words, you can print a picture of yourself and your partner, and gift it to them on this day.

Promise Jar

Another idea to make Promise Day special is by writing your favourite memories with your partner and putting all of them together in a mason jar. Another option is you could write 7 promises on small pieces of paper and put them in the mason jar. Make sure you remind your partner to read them every time they feel low!

Promise rings or bracelets

Promise rings or bracelets can make your promise stronger and remind your partner how much they mean to you. There are a large variety of collections in the market these days, for you to choose from. You can either carve out your name on the rings/bracelets or carve a special date on them.

Cushions

Cushions are cosy and give warmth. This can be another gifting option that can be around your partner and make them feel your presence in your absence. You could either print your vows on the cushion or either a picture of the two of you.

Gift a pet!

Gifting a pet might be a sceptical idea, but it is one of the most unique ideas. If your partner is a pet lover, you could present them a pet animal that will definitely bring a smile to their face. Pets are also known to bring people together and what could be better than having a pet that symbolises love?

Date night

If you or your partner do not believe in materialistic things, spending time with them will be the greatest gift for them. Pick a nice cosy place, and enjoy the night reminiscing your best memories with them.

Renew your vows

Although renewing vows is not a popular concept amongst people these days, this could be another unique promise day gift to your loved one. The location of the place where you renew your vows do not really matter, but words and promises that are kept do.

