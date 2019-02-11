Promise Day: 5 Off-beat Gifts to Exchange With Your Valentine Along With Promises

It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done and dusted with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day and today we welcome the much awaited Promise Day.With Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day, you are sure to run out of gifting ideas.Having said that, among all the other days of Valentine's week, Promise Day is considered one of the most overwhelming and emotional days as couple exchange promises with their better halves and assure each other to live up to them.From protecting and loving each other to making your loved one's life a bliss; these are the few promises couples make on this day and take up the challenge to stick to it.We already know roses and dinner dates are predictable ideas and new age romance is all about being a little extra rather than just exchanging promises verbally. Here are few unconventional and out of the world gifting ideas for your valentine to make it the most special day of the week.