Propose Day 2021: Wishes and Messages to Share with Your Beloved

Valentine’s Week has approached and what occasion can be better to confess feelings for your special someone than Propose Day. It is the second day of Valentine’s week, falling on February 8 each year, after Rose Day on February 7.

Not only can singles pop the question on this perfect day, but couples already together can also let their significant other know how much they mean to you by reigniting that spark with the help of romantic messages and proposing your partner. There isn’t a better day to let someone know that you adore them and shower them with gifts, flowers or loving words.

Take out some time for your partner and plan a romantic date on this Propose day. There are infinite ways to express your love and don’t forget to be innovative with the sweet gesture to make their day.

Check out these affectionate wishes you can send to your loved ones and make them smile:

1. Before I met you, nights were cold and days were dull. You’re the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Wishing you a happy propose day!

2. Since the day we first met, my love for you have only grown stronger. I promise to protect and cherish you every day if you let me. Happy propose day!

3. Excuse me, do you have a Band-Aid as I hurt my knees when I fell in love with you. Will you be mine, forever?

4. I can cross thousand rivers for you and move a mountain to meet you, love. I promise to be with you forever and ever!

5. Today, I promise you, no matter what happens in our life, we will face it together and protect each other. Be my sword and I’ll be your shield. Happy propose day!

6. Roads are meant to take you home. But all roads lead me to you coz you’re my home. My Safe place. Be mine forever, will you?

7. The day I first saw you, something from my heart told me you were the one I had been waiting for. Happy propose day to the sweetest person ever!

8. Before I met you, I thought I was whole, but after meeting you I realized you are another half of the incomplete me. Will you make me the happiest person in this world by staying with me forever… Happy Propose Day.

9. What’s better than asking out your girlfriend to become your partner in crime forever… Well, will you be mine sweetheart?

10. Your heart is the only Wifi that I want to get connected to forever. Happy Propose day to you my, love!