Protect Your Eyes in Summer from Extreme Heat with These Simple Tips

The temperature is rising day by day, and the scorching heat is becoming unbearable. Many cities are witnessing heat waves, and warnings have been issued for people to protect themselves. While we can cover our bodies from top to bottom with clothes and sunscreen, our eyes are left to suffer. Eyes are not only exposed to harmful UV rays but also to dirt, pollution, and heat. This can make them feel itchy and painful, and can even blur your vision. It is very important to protect the eyes from heatwaves for their well-being. Let’s look at some of the simple summer tips you can use this summer to protect your eyes from heat waves.

Sunglasses are BAE

Just like you cover your body with clothes, from gloves to caps, it is also necessary to have protection for your eyes. While stepping out of your home, you should wear a pair of sunglasses to prevent the UV rays from entering your eyes directly. Keep a pair of sunglasses in your bag for eye protection whenever needed.

Sleep properly

It is important to give your eyes proper rest after a tiring day. You should get at least eight hours of sleep to feel rejuvenated the next day. It not only helps your body gain strength but also provides relaxation for your eyes.

Wash eyes frequently with cold water

To keep your eyes cool, try to wash them frequently with cold water. You can also use an ice pack on the eyes to relax them while working. The cold water helps in taking away the heat from the eyes and makes them feel better.

Lubricate your eyes

Just like our skincare routine, you need an eye care routine too. Our eyes lose moisture and become dry and itchy. In that case, one should keep the body hydrated by drinking a lot of water. You might still feel dry eyes. Then you can keep eye drops handy and keep your eyes lubricated.

Avoid using sunscreen on your eyes

While applying sunscreen, try to keep it away from your eyes. Try to avoid putting sunscreen on your eyelids or eyes, as it may make them red and itchy.

