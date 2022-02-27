NATIONAL PROTEIN DAY 2022: In order to raise awareness on the importance of an essential nutrient like protein, every year February 27 is observed as Protein Day. Being the building blocks of our life that help repair body cells, protein is essential for the healthy growth and development of children, teens and also pregnant women.

Protein has a range of functions to play in the proper functioning of our body. From increasing muscle mass and repairing muscle tissues, strengthening bones and boosting metabolism, sufficient intake of protein ensures that we remain healthy from within.

Hence, to familiarize people with these important functions of proteins and to rally towards the mission of protein awareness and sufficiency in India, Protein Day is celebrated.

National Protein Day: History

Globally Protein Day is celebrated on February 27 every year. However, India recently started observing the day and celebrated it first in 2020. A national level public health initiative called Right to Protein launched India’s first Protein Day to sensitize and educate people on the benefits of consuming protein-rich food.

Advertisement

National Protein Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme of the Protein Day has been kept as Food Futurism. The theme has been chosen to help exercise the right to protein accessibility, which is one of the six core values of the Right To Protein initiative. The theme is aimed at bringing food scientists, nutrition experts and biologists to discuss food science and its role in protein sufficiency and food security in India.

National Protein Day: Significance

Taking an adequate amount of protein with your daily diet not only ensures that you stay strong and active but also keeps certain complications at bay. Protein deficiency can cause a range of severe health conditions including Kwashiorkor and Marasmus.

Malnourished children affected from diseases like Kwashiorkor often experience liver enlargement and drastic loss of muscle mass. Besides this, not taking enough protein can lead to other health issues like excessive thinning of hair, flaky skin and ridges on nails among others.

Although sufficient amount of every nutrient is important for our body, protein is among the most essential ones. Celebrating Protein Day thus serves as a step towards achieving the goal when no one suffers from complications related to protein deficiency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.