CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :HoliPriyanka Chopra Diet PlanMen skincareWomens DayParenting
Home » News » Lifestyle » Protein Day 2023: What is the Best Time to Eat Proteins to Maximise Benefits?
1-MIN READ

Protein Day 2023: What is the Best Time to Eat Proteins to Maximise Benefits?

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 16:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Consuming protein at the right time can help maximize its benefits according to your health targets. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Consuming protein at the right time can help maximize its benefits according to your health targets. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

Protein Day 2023: It is crucial to consume adequate amounts of protein in our daily diets to meet our health targets

PROTEIN DAY 2023: Proteins are an essential macronutrient that our bodies require for numerous functions, including building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and supporting immune function. Therefore, it is crucial to consume adequate amounts of protein in our daily diets to meet our health targets. But, timing is also essential when it comes to protein consumption.

Protein consumption should be 0.8 grams per kilogramme of body weight per day. However, athletes and individuals who engage in intense physical activity may need more protein to support muscle growth and repair.

Here, we will discuss the best time to eat proteins for maximum benefit according to health targets.

  1. Muscle building
    If your health target is to build muscle, it is essential to consume protein after a workout. After exercise, the body requires amino acids to repair and build muscle tissue. Consuming protein-rich foods within 30 minutes to an hour after a workout can help promote muscle growth and repair.
  2. Weight loss
    Consuming protein-rich foods in the morning can help you feel fuller for longer, reducing cravings and preventing overeating throughout the day.
  3. Overall well-being
    Consuming protein in each course can help maintain muscle mass, reduce cravings, and promote satiety. It is also important to consume a variety of protein sources, including lean meats, fish, eggs, beans, and nuts, to ensure that you are getting all the essential amino acids your body needs.
  4. Recovery
    Adding protein to your dinner can be beneficial. It can help promote muscle repair and recovery while you sleep.

Consuming protein at the right time can help maximize its benefits according to your health targets. In order to make sure that you are getting all the critical amino acids your body requires, it is crucial to eat a range of protein sources. Remember, timing is key when it comes to protein consumption, so be mindful of when you eat it to get the most out of its benefits.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

About the Author
Lifestyle Desk
Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More
Tags:
  1. lifestyle
  2. Protein day
  3. protein.
first published:February 27, 2023, 16:06 IST
last updated:February 27, 2023, 16:06 IST
Read More