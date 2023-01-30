Protein Or Carbs? What Should Be Eaten First To Avoid Unnecessary Glucose Spike, Know From An Expert

It could get overwhelming to eat only a balanced diet to avoid unnecessary glucose spikes. Well, what if there’s more to it than just consuming a balanced diet? Health expert Pooja Makhija recently highlighted the benefit of eating your meal in a certain order. According to her, following a proper order might not only help in keeping the body’s sugar level in control but also help one to reduce signs of ageing, body weight, and unnecessary hormone fluctuation.

Makhija reveals that the new study was put forth by researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. “For all those who know me know that I am a complete lover of carbs and always recommend balanced eating. But what I told you that order in which you eat these foods or rather in which you put them into your mouth can actually make a difference to your aging, your body weight, as well as your hormones. Interesting, right? So, the theory is that if you eat your vegetables and your protein before you eat your carbs, there is a 30 to 40% reduction in insulin as well as glucose spikes,” she says while describing the study.

In the clip, Makhija further breaks down its explanation by stating, “Primarily, what we are doing is we are putting on some clothes on the carbs, right? We are flattening the insulin and glucose curve by first using fiber to slow down gastric emptying and therefore reducing the spikes of sugar. Here, we can eat our food as well as enjoy all its benefits with controlled sugar level.”

What are the benefits of eating food in the order that the Makhija suggest if you may ask? She claims that it provides a string of health benefits including:

Better hormonal balance

Improved fertility

Fewer cravings

Better skin

Reduced inflammations

Slower ageing

Reduced risk of diseases

The health expert says that following this method doesn’t only entail eating right and eating well but also eating smart.

Would you want to give it a try?

