'Proud of My Identity': Marathi Actor Hemangi Kavi Pens Important Message on Women’s Day

Marathi actor Hemangi Kavi has penned an important message on the occasion of women’s day and posted it on her Instagram handle. She also shared a smiling picture of herself and wrote, “The year 2021 has become important for me! As an artist, I got involved in some important projects which will come in front of you in 2022, but as a woman, it became more important.”

Furthermore, she said that there were times that people tried to push her back and labelled her with an altered identity, but she made it through it all. Some people even named her ‘boobs wali bai’ referring to the post for which she got trolled. “Of course, I am proud of my new identity because of the patriarchal mentality that oppresses women,” she added.

“Rollercoaster ride, what do you call this year? But through all these good and bad experiences, I, as a woman, became brighter and brighter from the inside out. For this, I would like to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart on this International Women’s Day and wish you all the best,” she concluded.

On July 11, Hemangi shared a clip in which she was dressed comfortably and preparing roti. However, people started trolling her for not wearing a bra. Following this, Hemangi published a Facebook post titled ‘Women, Boobs, and Bras.’ She wrote that wearing a bra was a good option, but whether she wears it or not was entirely up to her.

