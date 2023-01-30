Many people feel guilty from time to time when they are in a relationship. This feeling of guilt can occur because people feel like they have done something wrong or they may even feel guilty for having a thought. The list is endless and the sheer impact of this guilt on mental health is disastrous. Also, this guilt can turn excessive and can cause depressive tendencies, harming relationships as well. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to minimise the effects of this guilt including productive sessions with psychologists like Dr David Tzall. In conversation with the Best Life portal, David has described in detail how omnipotent responsibility and guilt feeling affect relationships and how people should deal with it.

According to Susan Krauss Whitbourne, PhD professor, omnipotent responsibility guilt is felt by an individual when they take up the responsibility of fixing others problems. David has come up with a solution to overcome this guilt. He told the portal, “It can put a lot of pressure on the person experiencing the guilt to constantly be doing more and more for their loved one, which can be exhausting and lead to burnout." This can cause the person to avoid setting boundaries with their partner, leading to resentment.

David further stated that it is important for both partners in a relationship to be able to take care of their own needs and have a healthy balance of give and take. According to David, omnipotent responsibility guilt can disrupt this healthy balance and lead to problems in relationships.

Apart from omnipotent responsibility guilt, self-hate guilt can also cause harm to individuals and make them believe that they are not worthy of love. David feels that due to this self-guilt, people suffer from feelings of low self-esteem and worth. He said that people who develop these feelings should work on improving their self-esteem and worth. He also told the portal that one who suffers from this guilt should remind themselves of their accomplishments and positive qualities.

