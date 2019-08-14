Publication Slammed for Snapchat Story on Teen Abortions

Popular publication Teen Vogue faced the wrath of social media users after it posted a Snapchat story instructing pregnant teenagers how to obtain abortions irrespective of their parents' belief.

Teen Vogue's Snapchat story was featured on the app's Discovery page, which is a section for publishers and creators to put 24-hour-lasting snaps displaying news and pop culture content that may cost them around $50,000 a day, Daily Caller reported on Monday.

The story thread from Teen Vogue covered topics concerning abortion options for girls under 18, regardless of their parent's beliefs and consent.

Around 92 per cent of US teenagers aged 12 to 17 use Snapchat, according to eMarketer.

After Teen Vogue flashed the story, several people took to Twitter to express their anger over the story.

"First thing I saw this morning when I opened @Snapchat I read the entire article and it's about teens getting an abortion without their parents' knowledge or consent. @TeenVogue this is despicable and disgusting," a user tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the story.

"Disgusting! Parents, please know what your daughters are reading on Spanchat and Instagram, and talk with them about it," a tweet read.

"Snapchat allowed an @TeenVogue Discovery story that tells teenage girls on the app how to get abortions - and how to get abortions without parental knowledge. Seriously?," another tweet said.

Neither Teen Vogue nor Snapchat officially addressed the issue.

