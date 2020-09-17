Take the pledge to vote

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Poolside Colours

Pulkit Samrat shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday.

September 17, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Poolside Colours
Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday.

In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monikini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts.

Pulkit played on the colourful mood of the frame and borrowed a line from the popular Honey Singh number "Sunny sunny" in the 2014 film, Yaariyan for the caption.

"Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani... @kriti.kharbanda," he wrote.

The couple recently took time off from routine to go camping.

Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two, where the couple lies next to each other on a bed and smiles at the camera.

Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama, Taish.

