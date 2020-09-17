Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Poolside Colours
credits - Pulkit Samrat instagram
Actor Pulkit Samrat shared a snapshot of poolside frolic with his rumoured girlfriend, actress Kriti Kharbanda, on Wednesday.
In his new Instagram post, Kriti sizzles in a bright red monikini that offsets the pristine blue water of the pool. Pulkit is in grey T-shirt and shorts.
Pulkit played on the colourful mood of the frame and borrowed a line from the popular Honey Singh number "Sunny sunny" in the 2014 film, Yaariyan for the caption.
"Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani Paani... @kriti.kharbanda," he wrote.
The couple recently took time off from routine to go camping.
Pulkit took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring the two, where the couple lies next to each other on a bed and smiles at the camera.
Kriti and Pulkit will next be seen together in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama, Taish.
