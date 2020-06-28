Pulkit Samrat On the Bond He Shares With Kriti Kharbanda

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat says that the secret behind his on-screen chemistry with co-actor Kriti Kharbanda is their close friendship.

"I think the fact that we are best friends and share a certain warmth and comfort translates on screen. We have got some quality time to spend in the lockdown. It is nice. We got a chance to know each other better," Pulkit told IANS.

They have worked in Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti so far, and will team up again in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming Taish.

Starting his career in television with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pulkit has appeared in the Fukrey series, Jai Ho, Dolly Ki Doli, and 3 Storeys among other films.

Asked about his favourite role, Pulkit said: "My debut film is always special to me, so I would say, Bittoo Boss. Also, my character Hunny from the Fukrey films is popular, so that is also my favourite film."

Recently, Kriti and Pulkit had a dinner date at their home, and shared what they had cooked for the night. The highlight dish was Red Wine Mutton Stew in Irish Bread Bowl.

