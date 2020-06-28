Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Pulkit Samrat On the Bond He Shares With Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat said that the secret behind his on-screen chemistry with Kriti Kharbanda is their close friendship.

IANS

Updated:June 28, 2020, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Pulkit Samrat On the Bond He Shares With Kriti Kharbanda
Image: Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat says that the secret behind his on-screen chemistry with co-actor Kriti Kharbanda is their close friendship.

"I think the fact that we are best friends and share a certain warmth and comfort translates on screen. We have got some quality time to spend in the lockdown. It is nice. We got a chance to know each other better," Pulkit told IANS.

They have worked in Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti so far, and will team up again in Bejoy Nambiar's upcoming Taish.

Starting his career in television with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pulkit has appeared in the Fukrey series, Jai Ho, Dolly Ki Doli, and 3 Storeys among other films.

Asked about his favourite role, Pulkit said: "My debut film is always special to me, so I would say, Bittoo Boss. Also, my character Hunny from the Fukrey films is popular, so that is also my favourite film."

Recently, Kriti and Pulkit had a dinner date at their home, and shared what they had cooked for the night. The highlight dish was Red Wine Mutton Stew in Irish Bread Bowl.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading