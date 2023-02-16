A pulled or strained chest muscle may trigger a severe pain in your chest. This is often confused with a cardiac problem or a heart attack. However, a pulled chest muscle is not as serious as a heart attack. Chest muscles are responsible for supporting your upper body and assisting you to breathe properly, and if they are not in good working order, it could lead to some serious health conditions. Pulled chest muscle is characterised by severe pain and it’s often difficult to properly diagnose the cause.

Symptoms of chest muscle strain

If your chest muscle is torn, it can cause severe pain. It may also spread gradually through your body as a result of bleeding or swelling around the injured muscle. The following are common symptoms of muscle strain in your chest:

Acute Pain: The pain could be sharp from an acute muscle pull. Even a chronic strain left unattended may also lead to severe pain. It may also hurt to breathe or move your upper body.

Spasms of the muscles: Due to a strain or tear, you may experience uncontrollable and involuntary movements known as muscle spasms. Depending on the severity and location of the strain, muscle spasms could be severely painful or mildly irritating.

Swelling: Swelling in the injured area is common with any type of tear or strain. This can assist you in determining the source of your pain.

What causes a chest muscle sprain?

Strained or pulled muscles are frequently caused by an injury sustained while participating in sports or lifting something heavy. Sports like gymnastics, rowing, and tennis, among others involve repetitive motion and can result in chronic strains. Other activities that may cause stress include stretching your arms above your head for long periods of time, accidents, weight lifting, poor flexibility or muscle fatigue.

If you are recovering from a cold or a respiratory infection such as bronchitis, heavy coughing may cause a muscle strain in your chest. When you are breathing or coughing excessively, your chest pain may become more severe.

How to recover?

First and foremost, you need to rest. Stop any work you are doing as soon as you feel the pain. You can resume light activity a few days after the strain, but you should stop if the pain returns. Apply ice or a cold pack to the affected area every day.

Compression can also help in cases of acute sprain. Wrap any areas of inflammation with an elastic bandage, but not too tightly, as this may impair blood circulation. Maintain an elevated chest, especially at night while sleeping. Even sleeping in a recliner could be beneficial.

You can take pain relievers to reduce your discomfort and inflammation. If you have chronic strain, physical therapy and exercises to correct muscle imbalances that contribute to strain may be beneficial.

Make an appointment to see your doctor if your pain or other symptoms do not improve with these treatments. In more severe cases, surgery to repair torn muscles may be required.

