Pulse Polio Immunization 2020: Why it is Necessary to Give Vaccine to Your Child

To protect children from the disease, parents are advised to get their child, who is less five years of age, vaccinated from a polio booth near their locality.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 19, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
In the last few years, India has successfully eradicated a number of diseases, including polio, smallpox and others. India was declared a polio-free nation on March 27, 2014, by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Polio (poliomyelitis or infantile paralysis) is an infectious disease caused by the poliovirus, usually transmitted from person to person via contaminated food and water. Poliovirus affects the motor nerves and other parts of the central nervous system, resulting in the paralysis of one or more limbs.

While there is no cure for polio, it can be prevented by taking vaccination at regular intervals, up to the age of 5. For this, Government of India has taken the Pulse Polio initiative to make sure that children below 5 years of age are given polio vaccine timely.

While the country has been declared polio-free, the poliovirus can make a stronghold again if it is not kept in check. The first-ever Pulse Polio Immunization in India was held in 1995.

To protect children from the disease, parents are advised to get their child, who is less five years of age, vaccinated from a polio booth near their locality.

