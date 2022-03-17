Pumpkin to Carrot, Introduce Your Babies to Food With These 4 Purees

Vegetables are high in antioxidants, calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamins, and minerals, all of which are essential for a baby’s development. The vegetable puree has for long benefitted babies’ mental and physical development.

When babies are first introduced to solid foods, many parents are concerned about what to feed for them to grow up healthy and strong. Vegetable puree, in the form of solid food, is generally recommended for babies aged 8 to 9 months.

Colourful vegetables and healthy purees made from them, according to OnlyMyHealth, not only taste delicious to children but are also very good for their health. Minerals, too, are found in large quantities. It also has a very low-fat content. There is no obesity or other problem in the child as a result of its consumption, and it is also simple to make them.

List of vegetable purees that can be made for kids.

Pureed pumpkin

Copper, potassium, phosphorus, protein, fibre, and vitamins A and C are all abundant in pumpkin. Pumpkin puree, which is high in antioxidants, boosts the immune system and improves vision. Its consumption is also beneficial to the heart and is light on the stomach. To make this, take 100 grams of pumpkin and peel it thoroughly before cutting it into small pieces. Bring it to a boil and smash it in the pan. Then add milk and cook it. Finally, sprinkle it with cinnamon and serve with a spoon to the child.

Pureed Carrot

Carrots are high in vitamin A and antioxidants, which are beneficial to the eyes. It aids in the fight against free radicals and strengthens the immune system. It is also very good for the brain and the heart. Protein, potassium, carbohydrates, and calories are also present. A carrot and nutmeg powder are combined to make a puree. Boil the carrots until they are soft. Then smash it and mix in a pinch and a spoonful of ghee. Allow the child to eat it with a spoon now.

Sweet Potato Puree

Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, vitamin C, potassium, and fibre, and they can help with digestion issues. Boil sweet potato and combine it with milk to make a puree. Then add cardamom powder or strawberry grind to taste.

Broccoli Puree

Broccoli protects the baby’s intestines and eyes, strengthens the immune system, and lowers the risk of anemia. It contains fibre, calcium, iron, and magnesium. Put a cup of broccoli and a tablespoon of lentils in a blender to make a puree. You soak the lentils for two hours before cooking them in a pressure cooker. This can be done with any pulse. Cinnamon and salt can be added after it has cooled slightly.

