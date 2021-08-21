Pune’s Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale Dedicates Raksha Bandhan Video To Nurses

Millions of nurses helped doctors in saving the lives of patients amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which broke out early last year. In India nurses are generally called sisters. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which signifies the strong bonding between brother and sister, one of India’s most loved confectionery brands, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale has lauded the efforts of these sisters in their latest advertisement.

The Pune based sweets brand in its advertisement highlighted the importance of nurses in our life and asked countrymen to remember these sisters during the celebration of Raksha Bandhan. The famous Maharashtrian confectionery brand has named the 3.24 minutes long advertisement as ‘Ayushi’

The advertisement shows that few people have gathered at a home during a family event to give a name to a newborn child. The walls are decorated and lighting has been done to suit the occasion. There is one member of the family who is waiting for a person. The whole event has been put on hold for that one special person.

In the video of the advertisement, that special person appears to be a nurse, a Covid-19 warrior. Everybody appreciate her presence as she was the one who helped the mother of the newborn child to maintain her health during pregnancy. The advertisement reveals that she was the same nurse who was also present during the delivery of the baby and took good care of the mother and the newborn.

The man who was waiting for her says the nurse has really served his wife and baby like his own sisters. Therefore, it is not possible to hold a naming ceremony without her. The nurse is asked to name the child and she names her “Aayushi”. Everybody loves the name.

“In the tougher times, not only in Maharashtra but numerous sisters all over the country protected innumerable brothers and their families, with all their heart. So this Raksha Bandhan, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale is celebrating the sweet bond of love between Chitale brothers and sisters,” says the voice-over in the video.

