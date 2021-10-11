Starting his career with the 1969 release Saat Hindustani, Amitabh Bachchan dealt with his own share of struggle before embarking on his journey to become the megastar he is today. At a time when very few leading men in Bollywood preferred action films, Bachchan donned the angry young man avatar with his portrayal of Police inspector Vijay in director Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer.

Bachchan featured in many similar iconic characters written by writer Salim- Javed. The team became a superhit combination and worked together in many iconic films in the 1970s and 80s.

One thing that separated Bachchan from other actors in his league was his dialogue delivery. Even decades after the release of many of his films, Bachchan’s dialogues are still afresh in the audience’s mind. As the actor celebrates his 79th birthday today, we look at some of the most iconic dialogues of Big B

Yeh Tumhare Baap Ka Ghar Nahin, police station Hai, Is Liye Seedhi Tahrah Khade Raho - Zanjeer

— Big B’s intense warning to Sher Khan when he came to the police station was the first of many iconic dialogues.

Don ka Intezar to Gyarah Mulko ki Police Kar Rahi Hai, Lekin Don ko Pakadna Mushkil hi Nahi Namumkin hai - Don

— From being a police officer to being a don, Bachchan could do anything under the sky.

Pura naam, Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Baap ka naam, Dinanath Chauhan, maa ka naam, Suhasini Chauhan, Gaon Mandwa, umar chhattis saal - Agneepath

— Agneepath was another landmark film in Big B’s career but in this change of era what remained constant was powerful dialogue delivery.

Rishte me to Hum tumhare Baap Lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah - Shahenshah

— We bet this dialogue of Big B could still bring theatres on their feet.

Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Ye is gurukul Ke teen Stambh Hai. Ye wo Aadarsh Hain Jinse hum Aapka Aane Waala Kal Banaate hain – Mohabbatein

— These assertive lines from Mohabbtein with Big B’s baritone could still give goosebumps to the audience.

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayal aata hai – ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon main guzarne padti to shadab ho bhi sakti thi - Kabhie Kabhie

— It is is not just his assertive dialogues that became unforgettable, Big B’s voice turned these lines from Kabhie Kabhie immortal.

