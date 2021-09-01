Puri's Heritage Steam Locomotive Repaired and Restored at BNR Hotel by East Coast Railway

East Coast Railway has recently repaired the century old Heritage Steam Locomotive PL-692 placed at BNR Hotel at Puri.The saline air in and around Puri had rusted the engine of the locomotive completely. The roof of the engine had withered, and the boiler room too had corroded. It was in desperate need of restoration.

Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, had received requests from various quarters to repair and maintain the locomotive and had approved the repair and restoration work to preserve the heritage artefact.

Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken over the management of the BNR Hotel. However, as IRCTC lacked resources and technical expertise in maintaining locomotives, it requested East Coast Railway for its maintenance, and they have taken up the responsibility. Therefore, East Coast Railway will also bear the expense of the upkeep.

On request from the Hotel Management and IRCTC, East Coast Railway has taken steps to repair the necessary parts of the Heritage Steam Loco. Welding of different plates and putting a brand-new livery has beautified the old engine.

Maharaja of Paralakhemundi imported the century-old railway locomotive. It was run by Parlakimedi Light Railway (PLR). The Paralakhemundi Engine, known as “PL Class", was built by Kerr, Stuart and Company of England in 1904. The weight of the engine ‘PL-692’ is 20 tonnes. This locomotive was running on the narrow gauge of PLR in the Naupada-Gunupur Railway Section.

