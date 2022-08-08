Purple Potatoes: 4 Benefits Of This Little Known Veggie

Purple potatoes are not common and many might not have even heard about them. The skin of this potato is purple and it has a different taste than normal potatoes. They originated in South America and are less common in Indian markets. Purple potatoes have the same texture as common potatoes, but when it comes to nutrition, they are more beneficial than white potatoes.

Talking about the nutritional value in purple potatoes, they have a low amount of starch, which benefits the body.

Let’s take a look at benefits of purple potatoes:

1. Reduce the risk of cancer

Purple potatoes rare believed to contain anti-cancer properties. They can also reduce the risk of tumours building in the cells. Researches show that the consumption of purple potato can reduce the chances of tumors forming in intestines and colons.

2. Blood pressure

Purple potato is beneficial in both high blood pressure and low blood pressure. Consumption of purple potato can reduce both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

3. Health of stomach

Natural potatoes contain polyphenols, which are helpful in keeping the health of the stomach fine. They are high in fiber making them ideal for health of intestine.

4. Liver

Purple potato is rich in anti\oxidants which keeps diseases away from the liver.

Now, let’s take a look at a recipe that uses purple potatoes.

To prepare this dish you will need purple potatoes, garlic, salt, black pepper, and oregano. Take all these things in a pot/pan and fry them well. Turn them upside down from time to time and cook in low flame until they become soft. Then serve hot without delay.

Though purple potatoes are very beneficial, before making a change in your diet, it is advised that you consult a specialist.

