English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Putt Your Way to a Long Life, Play Golf to Avoid Stroke
Playing golf is good for both the mind and body, can also boost strength and balance in older adults avoiding the risk of stroke.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Want a long life? Playing golf regularly can boost longevity as well as reduce the risk factors for heart disease and stroke, a panel of international experts has claimed, while stressing on the need to make the sport more inclusive.
The panel, led by the University of Edinburgh, showed that playing golf, which is good for both the mind and body, can also boost strength and balance in older adults.
The sport is also associated with good mental health and improving the overall health of those with disabilities.
It could be because golf is sociable and gets people outdoors to connect with nature.
It can also provide moderate intensity aerobic physical activity, and its health benefits are greatest for players (and spectators) who walk round the course rather than opt for a golf cart, researchers including Andrew D Murray, from Edinburgh's Physical Activity for Health Research Centre, explained.
While the risk of injury while playing golf is moderate, compared with other sports, golfers may be more at risk of skin cancer, he noted.
The researchers suggested that golfers should aim to play for 150 minutes per week.
Players should do warm-up or strengthening exercises to cut the risk of injury and use sun-cream and wear collared shirts or blouses to minimise the risk of skin cancer, Murray recommended.
In the study appearing in British Journal of Sports Medicine, the panel drew on a systematic review of the available published evidence (342 eligible studies) and discussions among an international working group of 25 experts in public health and health policy, and industry leaders.
While around 60 million people play golf at least twice a year, the sport is often perceived as expensive, male dominated, difficult to learn, and not a game for the young or those on the lower rungs of the social ladder.
The sport needs to be more inclusive and welcoming of people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, the researchers said.
The panel, led by the University of Edinburgh, showed that playing golf, which is good for both the mind and body, can also boost strength and balance in older adults.
The sport is also associated with good mental health and improving the overall health of those with disabilities.
It could be because golf is sociable and gets people outdoors to connect with nature.
It can also provide moderate intensity aerobic physical activity, and its health benefits are greatest for players (and spectators) who walk round the course rather than opt for a golf cart, researchers including Andrew D Murray, from Edinburgh's Physical Activity for Health Research Centre, explained.
While the risk of injury while playing golf is moderate, compared with other sports, golfers may be more at risk of skin cancer, he noted.
The researchers suggested that golfers should aim to play for 150 minutes per week.
Players should do warm-up or strengthening exercises to cut the risk of injury and use sun-cream and wear collared shirts or blouses to minimise the risk of skin cancer, Murray recommended.
In the study appearing in British Journal of Sports Medicine, the panel drew on a systematic review of the available published evidence (342 eligible studies) and discussions among an international working group of 25 experts in public health and health policy, and industry leaders.
While around 60 million people play golf at least twice a year, the sport is often perceived as expensive, male dominated, difficult to learn, and not a game for the young or those on the lower rungs of the social ladder.
The sport needs to be more inclusive and welcoming of people from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, the researchers said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Wins the Weekend Round Against Manto, Earns Rs 23.26 Cr
- AFC U-16 Championship: Niraj Kumar's Heroics Helps India Earn Draw Against Iran
- Happy 10th Anniversary, Android!
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...