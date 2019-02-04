PV Sindhu Flaunts Misfit Panda’s Latest Footwear Collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

This year’s Lakme Fashion Week was as star-studded as it could be with several Bollywood biggies such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Anil Kapoor taking to the ramp to showcase the latest and the trendiest in fashion.Among other things, including Singh rapping on the runway and jumping off on a frenzied crowd mid performance, Lakme Fashion Week 2019 will also be remembered for turning PV Sindhu into a stunning showstopper. In a first, India’s ace shuttler took the centrestage at the fashion gala on Sunday to display Misfit Panda’s latest shoe collection called The Secret Garden.Inspired by the label’s creative director Juveca Panda’s travel from Milan to Lake Como, The Secret Garden is an interesting melange of bright pop colours and pastel hues, comfort and style. Meant for the globe-trotting urban millennial woman, the shoes remind of a breezy Italian summer—of picturesque landscapes, scenic locales, lush vineyards and old, secluded manor houses.Other than its bold 3D embroidered designs and confident choice of neon-metallic colours, what stands out about Misfit Panda’s latest collection is its attempt to make fashion accessible. Its shoes sure are snazzy, but they are also totally wearable and affordable—the kind that do not require you to save up for months and definitely the kind you’d want to take to your next holiday and flaunt on your Instagram feed.The collection scores additional brownie points for using non-leather alternatives as raw materials, thus substantially including vegan shoppers in its market.Talking about the collection, Juveca said, “In essence The Secret Garden is a place of harmony that we create within us when we accept who we are and appreciate the experiences that have shaped the way we express ourselves.”“I have taken many elements of urban Italy and the dramatic scenic setting of Lake Como to create my designs. The collection features sneakers, boots and heels in hues of pink, orange, green and blue that promise to be a visual treat,” she added.Only two years old, Misfit Panda displayed its collection on Lakme Fashion Week’s last day, February 3. For her solo debut, Juveca’s show was impressive. From quirky background music to making all models wear either short white dresses or Misfit Panda’s signature white T-shirt, the presentation focused solely on the premier shoe collection and it worked.Misfit Panda presented in tandem with designers Punit Balana and Neha Agarwal. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan were the showstoppers for Balana and Agarwal’s respective shows, which were attended by scores of celebrities, including actors Tanisha Mukherjee, Sonal Chauhan and Kritika Kamra.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.