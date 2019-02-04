LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

PV Sindhu Flaunts Misfit Panda’s Latest Footwear Collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2019

In a first, India’s ace shuttler took the centrestage on Sunday to display Misfit Panda’s latest shoe collection called The Secret Garden.

Sneha Bengani | News18.com@sneha_bengani

Updated:February 4, 2019, 8:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
This year’s Lakme Fashion Week was as star-studded as it could be with several Bollywood biggies such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Anil Kapoor taking to the ramp to showcase the latest and the trendiest in fashion.
 
Among other things, including Singh rapping on the runway and jumping off on a frenzied crowd mid performance, Lakme Fashion Week 2019 will also be remembered for turning PV Sindhu into a stunning showstopper. In a first, India’s ace shuttler took the centrestage at the fashion gala on Sunday to display Misfit Panda’s latest shoe collection called The Secret Garden.


 
Inspired by the label’s creative director Juveca Panda’s travel from Milan to Lake Como, The Secret Garden is an interesting melange of bright pop colours and pastel hues, comfort and style. Meant for the globe-trotting urban millennial woman, the shoes remind of a breezy Italian summer—of picturesque landscapes, scenic locales, lush vineyards and old, secluded manor houses.


 
Other than its bold 3D embroidered designs and confident choice of neon-metallic colours, what stands out about Misfit Panda’s latest collection is its attempt to make fashion accessible. Its shoes sure are snazzy, but they are also totally wearable and affordable—the kind that do not require you to save up for months and definitely the kind you’d want to take to your next holiday and flaunt on your Instagram feed.
 
The collection scores additional brownie points for using non-leather alternatives as raw materials, thus substantially including vegan shoppers in its market.
 
Talking about the collection, Juveca said, “In essence The Secret Garden is a place of harmony that we create within us when we accept who we are and appreciate the experiences that have shaped the way we express ourselves.”
 
“I have taken many elements of urban Italy and the dramatic scenic setting of Lake Como to create my designs. The collection features sneakers, boots and heels in hues of pink, orange, green and blue that promise to be a visual treat,” she added.
 
Only two years old, Misfit Panda displayed its collection on Lakme Fashion Week’s last day, February 3. For her solo debut, Juveca’s show was impressive. From quirky background music to making all models wear either short white dresses or Misfit Panda’s signature white T-shirt, the presentation focused solely on the premier shoe collection and it worked.
 
Misfit Panda presented in tandem with designers Punit Balana and Neha Agarwal. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan were the showstoppers for Balana and Agarwal’s respective shows, which were attended by scores of celebrities, including actors Tanisha Mukherjee, Sonal Chauhan and Kritika Kamra.





Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram