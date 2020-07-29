Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi' Actors Use Digital Scripts to Prepare for Scenes

TV show 'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi' have decided to go paperless when it comes to scripts, to ensure maximum safety amidst the pandemic situation.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi' Actors Use Digital Scripts to Prepare for Scenes
credits - IANS

Actors of the television series Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi have decided to go paperless when it comes to scripts, to ensure maximum safety amidst the pandemic situation.

"Generally, we use hard copies for our scripts. But now because of Covid-19, we have decided to take a conscious step by using a digital copy. Normally, the hard copy would go through multiple hands, thus increasing the possibility of risk. However, with digital copies, it becomes a lot more safer. While the team is ensuring safety at all levels, as actors, it is our responsibility too and this is a small step in that direction," said actor Alan Kapoor.

His co-star Rahul Sharma finds it challenging to switch to digital since he prefers paper for his scripts, because he make notes. "But I have realised that this is the new normal and I am trying to get used to it," he said.

Actress Aparna Dixit sees another positive side to it. "Going digital will also help to save trees and reduce the use of paper. I hope with this, we are able to conserve nature," she said.

Pyar Ki Luka ChuppiTV airs on Dangal channel.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

FuelPrice
  • Agra
  • Ahmedabad
  • Bangalore
  • Bhopal
  • Bhubaneswar
  • Chandigarh
  • Chennai
  • Coimbatore
  • Dehradun
  • Faridabad
  • Ghaziabad
  • Gulbarga
  • Guntur
  • Gurgaon
  • Guwahati
  • Hyderabad
  • Indore
  • Jabalpur
  • Jaipur
  • Jamshedpur
  • Jodhpur
  • Kanpur
  • Kolkata
  • Kota
  • Kozhikode
  • Lucknow
  • Ludhiana
  • Madurai
  • Mumbai
  • Mysore
  • Nagpur
  • Noida
  • Patna
  • Pune
  • Raipur
  • Ranchi
  • Shimla
  • Surat
  • Thrissur
  • Trichy
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Udaipur
  • Vadodara
  • Visakhapatnam
  • Warangal
  • Andhra
  • Assam
  • Bihar
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Gujarat
  • Haryana
  • Himachal
  • Jammu
  • Jharkhand
  • Karnataka
  • Kerala
  • Madhya
  • Maharashtra
  • Odisha
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan
  • Tamil
  • Telangana
  • Uttar
  • Uttarakhand
  • West
  • FUEL TYPE PRICE CHANGE
  • Petrol 80.81/L + 0.05
  • Diesel 73.54/L + 0.05
Price AS ON 29 July 2020 Powered By

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading