Pyjamas To Shimmery Dress; What Bollywood Celebs Wore On New Year's Eve

New Year parties are the perfect excuse to wear bold, dazzled, shimmery and vibrant colour outfits. This year Bollywood celebrities too ringed in the cheer by dressing up in style and following all the latest fashion cues. Some were spotted in all-glam outfits, while others embraced the new normal comfy ensembles.

From Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, here are the celebrities’ glamorous looks that rolled out on New Year’s eve.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The actress dazzled in a sequined deep-green gown, featuring a thigh-high slit with droopy sleeves and a v-shaped neckline. Kareena elevated her ensemble with high heels, a simple chain around her neck and a nude makeup look.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka styled a mini cum maxi dress, she was seen in a monotone black long-sleeved and deep v-neckline sheer tulle ribbed dress. She completed her overall look with drop earrings and ankle-strap stilettos.

Kriti Sanon

For the beach party look, Kriti Sanon donned printed swimwear with a plunging neckline monokini and clubbed it with white ripped-hem shorts.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani swore by a glitzy look in a green embellished mini-wrap dress, featuring balloon sleeves and a v-neckline. To complete her look she wore glitter open-toed black heels.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday donned a one-shoulder tie-up white mini dress for the night party look. To keep it simple, she opted for a natural makeup look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a cute heart-printed pyjama set for a cosy-comfy look. She accessorised her outfit with small chain-link hoop earrings and multiple rings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s ultra-cool white bodycon dress was the perfect outfit for New Year. She paired it with a grey blazer and super stylish sunglasses.

Rakul Preet Singh

For New Year’s eve, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a co-ord set. She donned a velvet crop top with matching pants. To accessorise her look, she wore a flowery-themed necklace set.

