Qatar’s Capital Doha Installs Outdoor Air Conditioners to Protect People from Heat

Qatar, which is one of the hottest countries on Earth is installing air conditioning outdoors and painting roads a shade of blue in a bid to keep them cool. Notably, Qatar, where the 2022 World Cup is scheduled to be held, sees summer temperatures reach almost fifty degrees. The World Cup has already been moved to winter to avoid the scorching heat the country is known for.

While last year Qatar began using air-conditioning in football stadiums to keep fans and players cool, now, giant coolers have been installed alongside pavements and outside malls so that the rising temperatures are bearable for people who are out and about with their everyday lives, reported Daily Mail.

Furthermore, according to reports, the country's capital Doha has seen the Public Works Authority paint the Abdullah Bin Jassim Street near one the city’s biggest souq markets a shade of blue. They move has been taken to reduce the temperature of the asphalt by 15-20 degrees Celsius. The blue roads help reduce the temperature because darker shade roads absorb heat from the sun more than lighter ones, which reflect it.

The 650-feet road, that uses a 1mm thick blue coating with special heat-reflecting pigment is part of an 18-month-long experiment, it was further reported.

According to engineer Saad Al-Dosari, the temperature of dark asphalt is 20 degrees Celsius higher because black attracts and radiates heat. However, this is not the first time that cities have experimented with trying to lower temperatures. Back in summer, Los Angeles too painted streets a greyish-white to lower temperatures.

The air conditioning in Qatar works by pumping cold air onto the pavement through cooling nozzles after chilled water is brought to the street via a pipeline.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.