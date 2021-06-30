QR code-based 'Universal Travel Pass' Required to Travel in Mumbai Local Train; Register Now

Mumbai locals play a vital role in cheap travel for Mumbaikars. Recently, several people have been fined for traveling with fake tickets. On average, 20 cases of dubious/suspicious ID cases on a daily basis have been detected. In a bid to curb the use of fake tickets and passes, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has been discussing to introduce a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for people who wish to travel in Mumbai local trains. According to Mumbai’s civic body, BMC, the state government along with the Indian Railways are working on the five-tier strategy for travel using a card that works using a QR code.

The new ‘Universal Travel Pass’ will allow residents of Mumbai and adjoining areas, a hassle-free travel experience in Mumbai Metro, suburban local trains, and monorail. Notably, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown, local train services in Mumbai are operational for essential and emergency workers, who travel with an id card.

The new system will assist the BMC to keep a track of people travelling in the local trains based on the level of restrictions imposed. For example, a person with a Degree 3 pass will only be allowed to travel if the restrictions in effect are of levels 1, 2, or 3. Next, if a commuter has a Degree 2 pass, he/she will be able to travel if the limitation level is 1 or 2. Similarly, if an individual has a Degree 5 pass, he/she can access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.

To get the pass, people have to register online via the website of the Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra – msdmacov19.mahait.org. The process of issuing the universal travel pass has already commenced.

Under the new ticketing system, at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), commuters are expected to check their passes through a smartphone or a QR code reader. People travelling without a valid QR code will be fined Rs. 500 on the spot. While those travelling with a fake ID will be handed over to the Railway Police Force.

