Quarantine is All About Being Positive in Life, Says Preity Zinta as She Waits for Covid-19 Test Result
Preity Zinta described how she is feeling on Day 2 of quarantine after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League.
Preity Zinta described how she is feeling on Day 2 of quarantine after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League.
Actress Preity Zinta shared what the quarantine life means to her after reaching the UAE for the forthcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she posted a video and wrote, "Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test."
"It's always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed. Take care n stay safe guys... love you all. #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting," she added. In the video, she also said how people are being "nasty" to each to other online and that should stop.
View this post on Instagram
Day 2 of Quarantine is all about being positive in life and crossing your fingers and praying that you are negative post a Covid test. It’s always a bit scary when you take this test so fingers crossed Take care n stay safe guys... love you all ❤️ #Ipl2020 #PzIpldiaries #quarantinelife #Day2 #Dubai #Ting
After reaching her hotel in Dubai, she had posted a video that showed her getting sanitised while entering the premises. She also expressed that flying amid the pandemic was a strange experience for her.
Preity co-owns the IPL team Kings XI Punjab and is in Dubai for the new season of the Twenty-20 tournament that starts on September 19.
On the film front, he was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Recently, she featured in ABC's American sitcom Fresh Off The Boat in an episode titled 'The Magic Motor Inn' alongside Vir Das.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Pic with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Goes Viral
- Twinkle Khanna's Support for Rhea Chakraborty: 'They Took a Young Woman and Cut Her in Half'
- Football Transfer News September 14: Odisha FC Part Ways with Marcos Tebar and 5 Others, Man Utd to Move for Bale
- IPL 2020: Twitter Launches Nine Emojis in Seven Languages for Upcoming Cricket Season
- Royal Enfield Rambler Riding Gloves Review: A No-Brainer For the Best Summer Gloves