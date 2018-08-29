Quay Restaurant Grabs the Best Dining Destination in Australia Title

Just a month after undergoing multi-million-dollar renovations and a major menu overhaul, Quay restaurant in Sydney has nabbed the title of best dining destination in Australia.With panoramic views of the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the upscale restaurant helmed by chef Peter Gilmore has long enjoyed a reputation as one of Australia's premiere dining destinations.But in the last few years, readers of Gourmet Traveller magazine noted that aspects of the 30-year-old restaurant had become tired and negligent.A physical and creative makeover, however, seems to have rejuvenated the restaurant, as Gourmet Traveller declared Quay the Restaurant of the Year this week.Along with linen tablecloths, designers eliminated 20 seats in the renovations, shrinking the seating chart to 80 seats, and added a private, 10-seater dining room facing the Sydney Opera House.A new 10-course tasting menu includes dishes like Tasmanian uni and winter broth; smoked pig's jowl with shell razor clams, shiitake, sea cucumber and crackling; and duck with slow-cooked carrots and red dates."The new Quay does everything the old Quay did -- the dazzling food, the sense of occasion -- while trimming away the hint of the rote, of the production-line that had rankled with some diners," editors wrote.Here are some of the other big winners of the 2019 Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards:Chef of the Year: Josh Niland, Saint Peter, SydneyNew Restaurant of the Year: Laura, MerricksBest New Talent: Ali Currey-Voumard, The Agrarian Kitchen Eatery, New NorfolkBar of the Year: Liberté, AlbanyWine List of the Year: Franklin, Hobart