Quench Your Thirst, With Style!

During summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.

Varun Sharma | CNN-News18

Updated:April 26, 2018, 3:43 PM IST
Summer is here and it’s time to increase your visit to the gym to get back in shape before it’s too late.

Along with a strict routine of exercise and diet, a very important factor which helps you to remain fit is water.

Water is of major importance to all living things. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water.

And during summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.

Carrying a cool and sturdy water bottle is among the top things for people who are not just working out but otherwise as well.

Here are few sippers available in the market along with their information:

1) Under Armour Dominate

2) Nike CORE FLOW

3) Adidas Tritan Bottle

4) Reebok Fitness & Training Metal Bottler

5) Puma TR Performance Bottle

