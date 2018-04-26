English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Quench Your Thirst, With Style!
During summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.
During summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.
Summer is here and it’s time to increase your visit to the gym to get back in shape before it’s too late.
Along with a strict routine of exercise and diet, a very important factor which helps you to remain fit is water.
Water is of major importance to all living things. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water.
And during summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.
Carrying a cool and sturdy water bottle is among the top things for people who are not just working out but otherwise as well.
Here are few sippers available in the market along with their information:
1) Under Armour Dominate
2) Nike CORE FLOW
3) Adidas Tritan Bottle
4) Reebok Fitness & Training Metal Bottler
5) Puma TR Performance Bottle
Also Watch
Along with a strict routine of exercise and diet, a very important factor which helps you to remain fit is water.
Water is of major importance to all living things. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water.
And during summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.
Carrying a cool and sturdy water bottle is among the top things for people who are not just working out but otherwise as well.
Here are few sippers available in the market along with their information:
1) Under Armour Dominate
2) Nike CORE FLOW
3) Adidas Tritan Bottle
4) Reebok Fitness & Training Metal Bottler
5) Puma TR Performance Bottle
Also Watch
-
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
-
Wednesday 25 April , 2018
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Steps Down as Delhi Daredevils Skipper, Says 'Couldn't Handle Pressure'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 Watch: First Look of Canon EOS M50 'Mirrorless Camera'
Wednesday 25 April , 2018 News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Friday 20 April , 2018 Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | Behind the Scenes With the Superstars of Mumbai Indians
- Gionee S11 Lite vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: The Best Budget Phone Battle
- Talvar 2: Vishal Bhardwaj To Make Film On Ryan International Student's Murder; Parents Unaware
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
- Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Hints at a Surprise For Game of Thrones Fans