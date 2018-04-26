Quench Your Thirst, With Style!

Summer is here and it’s time to increase your visit to the gym to get back in shape before it’s too late.Along with a strict routine of exercise and diet, a very important factor which helps you to remain fit is water.Water is of major importance to all living things. Up to 60% of the human adult body is water.And during summers it's absolutely necessary to stay hydrated as otherwise, your chances of getting dehydrated or suffering from a heat stroke are high.Carrying a cool and sturdy water bottle is among the top things for people who are not just working out but otherwise as well.1) Under Armour Dominate2) Nike CORE FLOW3) Adidas Tritan Bottle4) Reebok Fitness & Training Metal Bottler5) Puma TR Performance Bottle