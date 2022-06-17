Quick And Easy Steps To Do Hair Rebonding At Home

Who doesn’t like silky smooth hair? We all do. From hair smoothing to hair rebonding, women prefer to straighten their hair. Why? Because once it is done, there is no need to style your hair for months. What works even better is that straight hair goes with every look be it Indian or western. But not everyone can afford to spend so much time and money on hair.

So, today we will tell you a quick and easy step-by-step process for hair rebonding at home without burning a hole in your pockets.

Choose the right cream

For hair rebonding, go for good quality creams. If you have dry hair, opt for hydrating and nourishing hair creams, while those who have oily scalps should use oil-free creams.

Wash your hair

Clean your hair thoroughly with a mild shampoo with cold water. This will not damage the hair follicles. After that, dry your hair thoroughly with the help of a blow dryer.

Make sections of hair

Comb your hair and divide the hair into smaller sections and secure them with clips. You have to make 8 to 10 sections.

Start applying cream on hair

Wear a pair of gloves in your hands and apply the rebonding cream from top to bottom of your hair. Leave it for about 30 minutes. Be sure to read the instructions given on the packet.

Steam

Once the cream is properly applied to the hair, use a steamer to steam your hair. If there is no steamer, soak a towel in hot water, squeeze it, and keep it in your hair for 15 minutes.

Wash your hair

Now, wash your hair with shampoo and apply conditioner. Keep in mind that the cream applied to the hair is removed well. Use a blow dryer and hair brush to dry your hair.

Keratin lotion

Take a good quality keratin lotion on your palm and apply it well to your hair. Do not wash it and let it dry.

Straighten your hair

Again, make a few sections of your hair and straighten it with the help of a hair straightener, and you are done.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. Hindi news18 does not confirm the same. Before implementing these, please contact the concerned expert.)

