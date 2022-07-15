Quick Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dark Gums

In addition to strong teeth and a clean tongue, proper oral hygiene also includes good gum health. Having pink and spotless gums is an indication that your gums are healthy. However, spots, changes in colour, as well as pain in the gums can indicate an underlying health problem.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Dr Surbhi Bhatia, Chief Dentist, and CEO of Lifeberries Health explained that inadequate hormone production, amalgam tattoo, smoking etc are some of the causes of dark gums. She also described a condition called smoker’s melanosis which is caused due to excessive smoking.

If you have dark gums and your smile makes you conscious, then it’s time for you to find out a solution for this. Listed before are some of the remedies that will aid in lightening black gums as well as whitening your teeth:

Green Tea:

In addition to its many health advantages, green tea can also help you get rid of your dark gums. Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has potent therapeutic qualities. The natural ingredients present in it have the power to combat a variety of dangerous germs, including those that might cause your gums to turn black.

Clove:

It is an Indonesian spice with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antiseptic, and analgesic characteristics that aid in battling infections in general, particularly oral diseases. It is an excellent natural cure for whitening dark gums.

Sage leaves:

Sage leaves help in getting rid of black gums and making them pink as well as healthy. The extract from the respective leaves can be used as a gum tonic. There are many ways to apply it to your gums, sage leaves can be juiced, added to a tea, or even applied directly to the teeth and gums.

Aloe Vera gel:

It is a versatile home remedy that is used for treating a range of skin and hair care problems. Aloe Vera gel is also good for black gums because of its anti-inflammatory and other beneficial properties. To get rid of the black colour, gently massage your gums with aloe vera gel.

