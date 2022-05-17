Quick Makeup Hacks to Save You Time in Early Mornings

While we all have our go-to makeup look, being part of the urban lifestyle rarely gives most of us the needed time to wear it. It is true that makeup often instantly enhances your beauty and makes you appear presentable, but one can’t deny the fact that you need to spend a few hours to achieve that favourite look. It becomes a bit hard for a working woman to spare that amount of time early in the morning for makeup. Therefore, we have put together a few makeup tips that will surely save you time and make you appear gorgeous:

Hair trouble

If you have oily hair and don’t have time to wash them, then you just need to try a dry shampoo and see the results. It is not only quick and handy but also leaves an aromatic smell on your scalp. Also if you do not have time to style your tresses early in the morning, then honestly, hair serums are your best friends, so you must keep them handy. Chipped nails

Mostly, women don’t get enough time to style their nails early morning. But, you do not have to waste time on fixing the chipped nails every morning when you can simply apply a clear nail strengthener. It will not only make your nails look neat but also prevent the nail polish from chipping. You can apply it once a week and it will last for 4-5 days. Puffed eyes

Sometimes, we wake up feeling fresh in the morning, and sometimes, we experience puffy eyes. Well, makeup can be one of the solutions for it. All you need is a great mascara and a matte black eyeliner that will make your eyes look bigger.

