Quick Tips to Get Healthy Hair: Do's and Don'ts

Bad hair days are bothersome and make us feel insecure, it’s a universal reality. Hair care is an essential and healthy routine for both men and women. The problem is that hair is continually being damaged, which leads to breakage as well as other problems including frizz, dullness, thinning, and dryness. It is a reality that keeping healthy hair requires watching out for potential strand stresses and having patience. Furthermore, it takes time to grow healthy hair, but it’s worth the effort to keep strong strands. Maintaining healthy hair can be straightforward and easy if you make a few little adjustments to your hair care routine. With the right hair care and the few suggestions provided below, the dream of having healthy hair might become a reality.

Do’s for maintaining healthy hair

Do wash your hair frequently:

Regular hair washing can help keep your scalp and hair clean and grease-free. Make sure to shampoo your hair twice a week if you have dry hair, and every other day if you have oily hair and a greasy scalp. Select mild, natural shampoos that are appropriate for your hair type because less preservatives mean healthier hair. Additionally, seek for items that will oxygenate your scalp, remove residue, and boost the health of your hair. A deeper cleanse is offered by the components methi, onion, bhringraj, amla, soy protein, lotus oil, and hibiscus. Conditioning your hair after each shampoo is a must:

Conditioning hair hydrates the strands and makes them supple. The components of conditioners promote the growth of straight, smooth hair. Your hair is shielded from irritants outside as well as heat styling. Just the ends of your hair should be covered with it; not your scalp. Apply the conditioner evenly by combing it through the ends of your hair. Choose organic conditioners, and be sure to properly rinse it after application. Do develop healthy washing routines:

Avoid using too hot water on your hair because it might damage it and make it dry and lifeless. Instead, use lukewarm water. Furthermore, it is not advisable to shampoo your hair twice before conditioning because doing so will strip it of its natural oils and impede hair growth. Regularly practise Shirobhyangam:

At least once a week, practise the Ayurvedic hair oiling regimen to strengthen your hair follicles and lessen hair loss. Warm the oil, massage it gently into the scalp, and then leave it on for about an hour before shampooing. The greatest oils for healthy hair include castor oil, coconut oil, almond oil, onion oil, bhringraj oil, methi oil, and more. Certainly use a wide-toothed comb to comb your hair:

Wet hair is extremely fragile and brittle. Let your hair air dry before brushing it with a wide-toothed comb. With this sort of comb, you can safeguard your hair from damage. You should trim your hair frequently:

Establish a schedule for getting your hair cut every 6 to 8 weeks to avoid split ends. Split ends commonly appear when the hair is damaged by heat styling, pollution, smoking, stress, and other conditions. Trimming your hair won’t make it grow faster even though hair growth takes place at the scalp level. Healthy hair is maintained with routine haircuts.

Don’ts for healthy hair

Do not regularly brush your hair:

Although it’s a common misconception that regular brushing makes hair healthier, the opposite is actually true. When you comb your hair frequently during the day, friction is created, which makes your hair even more frizzy and brittle. It is enough to comb hair once or twice a day, starting at the tips and moving up to the roots. Take no more than three days off from hair cleansing:

If you go more than three days without washing your hair, your scalp may get overly oily. This may clog your hair follicles, resulting in peeling, irritation, and redness as well as unmanageable hair. Additionally, regardless of the type, avoid using excessive amounts of shampoo and instead stick to using a dime- or nickel-sized amount to wash your hair. Use only paraben- and silicone-free conditioners:

Conditioners that contain silicone and parabens coat the hair briefly, making it heavy. Because of their capacity to absorb air pollutants, silicones help prevent hair from losing their lustre. Use richer conditioners and hair masks near the ends of the hair, which are often the driest, rather than using powerful conditioner on the scalp. Additionally, you can condition all of your hair, from the crown to the ends. Avoid using heating devices:

You might be able to copy your favourite on-screen celebrity’s hairstyle by using heating tools to style and blow-dry your own hair. However, it’s advised to avoid using heating equipment to style your hair and instead allow it dry naturally since doing so could harm your hair. Alternately, you may make a simple DIY hair serum. Combine 5 ml of rosehip, almond, and moringa oils with 50 ml of rosewater. It should be properly combined and kept in a spray canister before use. Use it after a hair wash or on dry hair, and use it up within a week. Avoid chemical hair treatments:

Avoid using chemical treatments and hair dyes since some of these products contain substances that are recognised allergens and can irritate the eyes, skin, and respiratory system. Avoid eating greasy foods:

As a side effect of a diet high in fatty and spicy meals, greasy hair may result. Strong tea and coffee should also be eliminated from your list because they both include stimulants that increase sebaceous gland activity, which is bad for your hair.

