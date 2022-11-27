Quirk It Up: Explore New-Age Statement Pieces Perfect for the Party Season

With the party season just around the corner, it’s time to match your favourite ensemble with an array of quirky statement jewellery pieces. From scribbled neckpieces to groundnut-inspired rings, brands are getting creative with innovative designs.

Skip the heavy and mundane designs for some OTT pieces that will not just enhance your overall look, but will also be a perfect icebreaker this party season. The best part about these jewellery pieces is that they complement every silhouette - Indian and as well as western. So pair it with your favourite skinny jeans or complement your favourite saree, as each statement piece is a showstopper.

Here’s a look at some full of quirk yet chic stylish pieces you can wear at your next party.

Go Nuts!

Life is too short to have a boring wardrobe. On the quirk meter, the Go Nuts ring by Eurumme is perfect 10. The statement adjustable ring is inspired by the shape of groundnut. Featuring five groundnut-inspired shapes, this 18-kt gold-plated brass ring is a definite conversation starter. Apply a fresh coat of your favourite nail polish and slide on this quirky accessory to get the party started.

Mismatched Art

The state-of-the-art, Art Deco Cityscape Earrings by Gaia Tree, is inspired by Mumbai. The city which is a bhelpuri of cultures has a dominant architecture in the form of the glorious Art Deco. The mismatched earrings represent the art deco skyline the city features art deco details from Pari Windows. So, the next time someone compliments you, tell them the colourful story behind these statement pieces. Make a memory and celebrate the time and design that is truly spectacular with this ode to art deco.

Dripping of Style

Taking a meandering route to form euphoric dripping accents, Outhouse embarks on a playful yet limitless journey. Reimagined with a unique balance of the brand’s visual codes, Drip “OH" is a synergy of power, elegance and boldness. The pieces come in classic gleaming metal with vibrant signature hues of enamel that add a splash of colour to the jewellery.

Making a statement in 3D

Glint Orb Bangle by Foundree is made of 3D-printed polyamide, which is an industrial-purpose, high-grade polymer. Handmade using sustainable 3D printing processes, the bangle is light in weight and the iridescent film provides the sparkle. Pair it with your favourite co-ord set or jumpsuit and dance the night away.

Scribbled Art

Studio Metallurgy’s Scribbled Script Collection came about from a desire to include Advaeita Mathur’s two-year-old’s scribblings in the jewellery. It’s a fun take on scribbles made by Advaeita, her toddler and modern art. A tongue-in-cheek take on modern art named after one of the most fashionably copied artists Frida Kahlo. This necklace is reminiscent of Kahlo’s use of flowers as a hair accessory and her love for jewellery. The quirky yet dainty piece of jewellery is perfect to flaunt with an off-shoulder ensemble. If you are feeling festive, then try it over a saree gown.

