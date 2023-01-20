Quirky Prints Are Making Their Mark In 2023! Sayani Gupta To Kriti Sanon Show Us How To Style Them Right

We can buy the latest trendy clothes but only a few know how to make them fashionably right. With the right balance of oomph, sass & accessories, these actresses show us how to steal the show with prints.

Sayani Gupta:

Crowned as the style icon recently, the actress has kept her look super comfortable, breezy & sassy. This printed pant suit with some statement florals wrist, waist & ankle has made us look twice. Sayani accessorized her look with yellow retro glasses which adds to the vibe of the whole fit. The style icon shows us the comfiest way to do prints right.

Janhvi Kapoor

The actress makes every fit look striking with her hourglass-shaped body. Perfect for a festive occasion, this look is sure to be bookmarked. She added a statement neckpiece with her sharp black eyeliner, wavy hair & nude lips. The well-fit blouse with the super flowy skirt took our breath away.

Kriti Sanon

The actress stole the show with her abstract printed saree paired with a striped bra. The vibrant combination gives us perfect spring vibes. The actress accessorized her fit with a stack of bangles in one hand & her hair in a pony for the spotlight to be on the gorgeous saree.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Perfect for a wine date with your girls is Sobhita’s bodycon dress with vivid prints. The actress kept it chic & sexy with a nude face, brown lips & sleek hair. She kept the accessories limited to only rings. We totally loved this look.

With such striking looks, we cannot choose one favorite. Which print would you try on first?

