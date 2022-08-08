Quit India Movement Day: History, Significance And Facts About The August Movement

QUIT INDIA MOVEMENT: The resolution of the Quit India movement was passed on August 8, 1942, at the Mumbai session of the AICC.

The Bharat Chhodo Andolan or Quit India movement was started on August 8, 1942. The All India Congress Committee under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi decided to launch this movement at the Bombay session. It was during this time that the famous slogan ‘Do or die’ was given by Bapu. Although the movement was suppressed by 1944, it played an important role in uniting the common people across the country against British rule.

Quit India Movement Day: History & Significance

The resolution of the Quit India movement was passed by the congress leaders on August 8, 1942 as the Mumbai session, following the failure of the Cripps Mission. Based on this resolution, the Bharat Chhodo Andolan marked the beginning of a large-scale non-violent mass struggle for the country’s independence.

“There is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You imprint it in your heart and let every breath of yours give an expression to it. The mantra is do or die. We shall either be free or die in the attempt,” said Bapu while giving his speech after the resolution got approved. The slogans “Quit India” and “Do or Die” became battle cries for the freedom fighters during the Quit India movement.

However, the plan didn’t work out as it was thought to be, since in the early hours of the morning on 9 August 1942, most of the leaders of the congress were arrested. They were lodged in prisons in different parts of the country and the congress party was banned.

Lack of leadership, heavy-handed suppression by the British authorities, poor coordination and the lack of a clear plan of action marred the August Movement. Nonetheless, it was successful in its goal of uniting the Indian masses.

Quit India Movement Day: Facts

– There were hartals and processions throughout the country. The British government unleashed its terror, with firings, lathi charges and arrests.

– Protestors engaged in violence in many places. They attacked government buildings, damaged railway lines, and disrupted postal and telegraph services.

– There were numerous clashes with police. The British government prohibited the publication of news about the movement.

– Approximately 60,000 people were imprisoned and hundreds had died by the end of 1942.

– Revolutionary activities led by Jai Prakash Narayan, Aruna Asaf Ali, SM Joshi, Ram Manohar Lohia and others lasted nearly for the entire duration of the second world war.

– Apart from the misery caused by the British authorities, there was a terrible food crisis in Bengal that killed approximately 30 lakh people.

– After all this, when Gandhiji was released from prison in 1944, he didn’t stop the struggle for freedom and went on a 21-day fast. Fortunately, by the end of WW-II, Britain’s position was drastically changed, making it impossible for them to rule over India.

