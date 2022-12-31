Quit Smoking in 2023 by Using These Techniques

Smoking causes over seven million deaths in a year globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 80% smokers live in low and middle- income countries that don’t have adequate health services. This means that an overwhelming percentage of people who smoke are precipitating a public health crisis in their respective countries. Reports suggest that in India alone, as many as 650,000 people lose their lives due to smoking.

Smoking can cause cancer of lung, breast, colon, head, neck and cervix. Moreover, it can also lead to a very serious disease known as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Many a time chain-smokers who want to quit smoking cannot find proper motivation and effective methods. So at the onset of 2023, here are the methods by which you can quit smoking.

Apps

There are certain apps like Kwit, MyQuit and Smoke Free which can help you in your quest to leave smoking. These apps include tips, games and motivational thoughts which help quit smoking. These apps also provide different techniques to quitting smoking and community support.

Try nicotine replacement therapy

This is one of the best methods to quit smoking. Chain-smokers can use nicotine patches, gum and lozenges which are available without a prescription. These alternatives to nicotine can help in avoiding the urge to smoke.

Avoid triggers

You should avoid certain triggers which can facilitate smoking. The urge to smoke is likely to be strongest in places like parties and bars. Find out your triggers and have a plan in place to avoid them or get through them without smoking.

Try relaxation techniques

Many people smoke to deal with their stress. However, there are more effective ways of dealing with stress. You can tackle stress by deep breathing, muscle relaxation, yoga, visualization, massage and listening to calming music.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here