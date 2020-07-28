Quite A Surreal Experience For Me, Says Singer Aditya Jassi On Endorsing A Big Musical Instrument Brand
Singer Aditya Jassi, who started as a playback singer in Bollywood with Jimmy Shergill and KK Menon starrer Strangers, talks about his music, independent artists and Bollywood.
Credits- Poorva Shourie Jassi
Singer Aditya Jassi is currently living his dream after getting selected as the official endorsee of Fender Acoustasonic guitars in India. Being one of the two major Indian endorsees (the other being Ehsaan Noorani), the experience is still surreal for him.
Jassi said, “To be honest it feels absolutely amazing because as far as Fender is concerned, it is every musician’s dream to play one, it’s like the pioneer in guitar. So for me when it happened it was quite a surreal experience and still hasn’t sunk in, it’s still that big a deal for me.”
View this post on Instagram
BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! I’m thrilled and absolutely stoked to announce that I’m officially endorsing the insurmountable @fender guitars. I’m now the proud owner of the #FenderTelecasterAcoustasonic. This has been a dream come true and #Fender is how music is supposed to be played. Watch out for a detailed review of what is possibly the best guitar I’ve ever played- the Telecaster Acoustasonic. A huge thank you to everyone who made this happen. @fendercustomshop #fender #guitar #rocknroll #acoustasonictelecaster #acoustasonicstratocaster #acoustic #ernieball #rock #pop #funk @devsanyal @ehsaan @arunimabane @fenderindia
Jassi started as a playback singer in Bollywood with Jimmy Shergill and KK Menon starrer--Strangers. “There were a lot of sleepless nights and on some nights I didn’t even have money for food. But I also feel that every now and then God will give you this one opportunity where you can either go back or if you cross the hurdle, things will go on smoothly. If I had given up then, I don’t know what I would be doing now”, he said. Jassi and his band have been making music during the lockdown. “I have written so many songs which now are in the recording phase and we plan to release it once the lockdown opens. We almost have an album worth of material which will come out as The Unplugged Project and also as solo stuff.” He has been revisiting old songs and artists and taking his time to bond with his family. The singer is also utilizing this time to build his brand on Instagram. He recently did an Acapella version of a song which crossed three lakh views within a day.
View this post on Instagram
*Pls use headphones if possible* Quarantine hasn’t been all bad! While we did lose out on a lot of work, we gained the kind of perspective that we REALLY needed. For me, one such thing was doing things out of my comfort zone... musically. From getting proficient at home recordings to covering songs by artists I didn’t even know existed, I personally feel I’ve grown up a bit more as a musician. THIS is one of those things I’ve always wanted to do but never thought I could. Here’s my very first #acapella cover of one of Kabeer’s new favourites- Shawn Mendes’ Nothing Holding Me Back. While I do agree that watching 1 Aditya can be a task in itself, pls try and accommodate 16 more of me. . . PS- thanks for helpin me mix the 2000730 layers of voices @vinayak.g. #AJAcapellaCover. . . @shawnmendes @camila_cabello @devsanyal @ehsaan @manieshpaul @raghavsachar @vasudasharma @akgaudio #Cover #acapellacover #nothingholdingmeback #theresnothingholdinmeback #shawnMendes #camillacabello #coversong #music #musician #pop #popmusic #singersongwriter #vocals #rock #funk #singer #vocals #Akg #akgmicrophones A post shared by Aditya Jassi (@adityajassi) on
Jassi also spoke about the independent artists and the present music scenario. “Now music is taken as a serious profession, unlike earlier, and now there is a platform for everyone- be it a writer, singer or a painter. Independent artists get paid through gigs so we have to keep playing our songs”.
