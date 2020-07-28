Quite A Surreal Experience For Me, Says Singer Aditya Jassi On Endorsing A Big Musical Instrument Brand

Singer Aditya Jassi is currently living his dream after getting selected as the official endorsee of Fender Acoustasonic guitars in India. Being one of the two major Indian endorsees (the other being Ehsaan Noorani), the experience is still surreal for him.

Jassi said, “To be honest it feels absolutely amazing because as far as Fender is concerned, it is every musician’s dream to play one, it’s like the pioneer in guitar. So for me when it happened it was quite a surreal experience and still hasn’t sunk in, it’s still that big a deal for me.”

Jassi started as a playback singer in Bollywood with Jimmy Shergill and KK Menon starrer--Strangers. “There were a lot of sleepless nights and on some nights I didn’t even have money for food. But I also feel that every now and then God will give you this one opportunity where you can either go back or if you cross the hurdle, things will go on smoothly. If I had given up then, I don’t know what I would be doing now”, he said. Jassi and his band have been making music during the lockdown. “I have written so many songs which now are in the recording phase and we plan to release it once the lockdown opens. We almost have an album worth of material which will come out as The Unplugged Project and also as solo stuff.” He has been revisiting old songs and artists and taking his time to bond with his family. The singer is also utilizing this time to build his brand on Instagram. He recently did an Acapella version of a song which crossed three lakh views within a day.

Jassi also spoke about the independent artists and the present music scenario. “Now music is taken as a serious profession, unlike earlier, and now there is a platform for everyone- be it a writer, singer or a painter. Independent artists get paid through gigs so we have to keep playing our songs”.