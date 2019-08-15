Quotes On Nationalism You Must Read and Share this Independence Day

India attained its Independence on August 15, 1947. The UK Parliament passed the Indian Independence Act 1947 transferring legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly and on this day, the first Prime Mister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru raised the Indian National Flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi.

On the occasion of Independence Day here are a few quotes on nationalism that will surely leave you proud.

"One individual may die for an ideas, but that idea will,after his death,incarnate itself in a thousand lives."- NetajiSubhash Chandra Bose.

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandra Shekhar Azad.

"May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy,more lovely,than this our country!" - Sardar Bhagat Singh.

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." - Swami Vivekananda.

"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai.

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - BR Ambedkar.

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge… At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." – Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood… will contribute to the growth of this nation and to make it strong and dynamic.” – Indira Gandhi.

“If there is one place on the face of earth where all the dreams of living men have found a home from the very earliest days when man began the dream of existence, it is India.” – Romain Rolland.

"Mother, I bow to thee! Rich with thy hurrying streams, Bright with orchard gleams, Cool with thy winds of delight, Green fields waving, Mother of might, Mother free. Glory of moonlight dreams, Over thy branches and lordly streams, Clad in thy blossoming trees, Mother, giver of ease, Laughing low and sweet! Mother I kiss thy feet, Speaker sweet and low! Mother, to thee I bow.” – Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.