R Madhavan-Sarita complete 21 Years Of Togetherness, Actor Dedicates A Sweet Post To Her
On Saturday, R Madhavan took to Instagram to share a love-filled post for his wife Sarita wishing her on their 21st wedding anniversary.
R. Madhavan and his wife Sarita completed 21 years of marriage on Saturday. Marking the occasion, the actor took to social media and wrote a few lines for his wife. "When every thing I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. Happy Anniversary my Love. I can't thank god enough ," he wrote along with a string of red heart emojis.
Along with it, Madhavan shared a selfie with his wife.
Congratulating the couple, several celebrities and fans showered them with love and good wishes. Divya Dutta commented: "Happy anniversary you beauties." Bipasha Basu wrote: "Happy anniversary cuties."
Madhavan and Sarita got married in the year 1999, before he ventured into acting. The couple have a son together, named Vedaant.
On the work front, Madhavan is all set to come up with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S. Nambi Narayanan. It also marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist. As per a recent Mumbai Mirror report, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing a journalist in the film. "In Rocketry, he (Shah Rukh) plays a journalist who interviews scientist Nambi Narayanan, and takes us through the protagonist's journey in flashback,” a source said. Interestingly, in Zero, Madhavan had an extended cameo as a NASA scientist.
