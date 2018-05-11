English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raazi: Alia Bhatt's Comfortable Yet Chic Promotional Looks Are Perfect Summer Outfit Inspiration; See Pics
Alia Bhatt's comfortable yet chic looks during Raazi promotions are the perfect summer outfit inspiration. Take a look.
Image credits: Junglee Pictures | Dharma Productions
Alia Bhatt, who has been on a roll, giving one hit after another -- Dear Zindagi, Udta Punjab, Badrinath Ki Dulhania -- is not just an extremely talented actress but also a fashion inspiration in her own right.
In the last couple of years, the actress has in her own way, carved a niche for herself as a fashion icon, inspiring thousands of girls across the country with her simple, elegant yet uber chic looks. Although, Alia Bhatt isn't one to go all out flaunting her fashion sensibilities, her cool and comfortable avatar is what she is really known for.
Well-fitted, well-cut pant-suits, floral dress, evening gowns, Alia has sported both the 'girl-next-door' as well as the 'fashionista' looks to perfection.
Recently, the diva brought in a slight change to her dressing style while going all out sporting traditional Indian wear for her film Raazi's promotions. Although Alia did don a few western outfits, but her promotional wardrobe majorly consisted of comfortable and summery Indian wear that would resonate with every girl who wants to look stylish and yet doesn't wish to compromise comfort.
Cool, pastel colours, skin-friendly fabric, minimal makeup and accessories are what truly defined Alia's Raazi promotion wardrobe. And as far as designers are concerned, Alia picked outfits from the ateliers of Raw Mango, Sabyasachi, House of Kotwara and Manish Malhotra among others.
While Raazi hit the silver screens today (you can read the review here), Alia, since the last few weeks has spent hours talking to the media, promoting her film, all this while looking lovely in her perfect summer outfits.
Take a look.
What do you think of Alia'a look? Tell us in the comments section below.
What do you think of Alia'a look? Tell us in the comments section below.
