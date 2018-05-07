English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post
On Rabindranath Tagore's 157th birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and social media to celebrate the life and art of the writer.
File image of Amitabh Bachchan.
On Rabindranath Tagore's 157th birth anniversary today, megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane remembering shooting at the Nobel laureate and poet's residence and described it as "pious precincts".
"It is Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary for the seventh of May and as I recollect I am driven to those moments at Thakur Badi (home) in Kolkata, my rendition of the National Anthem and its shooting inside the pious precincts of the residence of Tagore," Amitabh, 75, wrote on his blog.
The cine icon said Tagore's writings and contributions to art and literature are inspiring. "His genius in his thoughts his writings and his contributions to the arts and literature are inspiring and legendary now, but as you travel through those doors and rooms of his place of residence you feel blessed that such a man walked the face of this earth. How does one acquire such wisdom. How does one acquire such writing... How does one acquire this sense of music...How does one acquire his artistry in its sketching, his creation of the Shanti Niketan and its wonders," wrote the son of the celebrated writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
The Bollywood superstar also took to Twitter to wish the Nobel laureate, practically as the clock struck midnight.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
"It is Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary for the seventh of May and as I recollect I am driven to those moments at Thakur Badi (home) in Kolkata, my rendition of the National Anthem and its shooting inside the pious precincts of the residence of Tagore," Amitabh, 75, wrote on his blog.
The cine icon said Tagore's writings and contributions to art and literature are inspiring. "His genius in his thoughts his writings and his contributions to the arts and literature are inspiring and legendary now, but as you travel through those doors and rooms of his place of residence you feel blessed that such a man walked the face of this earth. How does one acquire such wisdom. How does one acquire such writing... How does one acquire this sense of music...How does one acquire his artistry in its sketching, his creation of the Shanti Niketan and its wonders," wrote the son of the celebrated writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
The Bollywood superstar also took to Twitter to wish the Nobel laureate, practically as the clock struck midnight.
T 2797 - Birth Anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore .. pranaam .. pic.twitter.com/KL9xIVM2CL— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- Shamshera First Look: Ranbir's Transformation into a Dacoit is Remarkable in YRF's Next
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown
- Doubles Coach Kim Tan Her Focussed on Bringing Out the Best From the Players Despite Challenges
- Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post