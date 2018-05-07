Rabindranath Tagore: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates Nobel Laureate's Birth Anniversary In Emotional Post

T 2797 - Birth Anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore .. pranaam .. pic.twitter.com/KL9xIVM2CL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 6, 2018

On Rabindranath Tagore's 157th birth anniversary today, megastar Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane remembering shooting at the Nobel laureate and poet's residence and described it as "pious precincts"."It is Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary for the seventh of May and as I recollect I am driven to those moments at Thakur Badi (home) in Kolkata, my rendition of the National Anthem and its shooting inside the pious precincts of the residence of Tagore," Amitabh, 75, wrote on his blog.The cine icon said Tagore's writings and contributions to art and literature are inspiring. "His genius in his thoughts his writings and his contributions to the arts and literature are inspiring and legendary now, but as you travel through those doors and rooms of his place of residence you feel blessed that such a man walked the face of this earth. How does one acquire such wisdom. How does one acquire such writing... How does one acquire this sense of music...How does one acquire his artistry in its sketching, his creation of the Shanti Niketan and its wonders," wrote the son of the celebrated writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.The Bollywood superstar also took to Twitter to wish the Nobel laureate, practically as the clock struck midnight.(With IANS inputs)