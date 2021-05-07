Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the ‘Bard of Bengal’

May 7 is celebrated as the birth anniversary of India’s first Nobel laureate and one of the world’s most prolific poets – Rabindranath Tagore. The writer of India’s national anthem was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata.

Tagore is also known as Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi for his contribution to literature and poetry. Tagore is also known as the “Bard of Bengal”. In 1913, he became the first Asian Nobel laureate and also the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. His some of the well-known literary work includes Gitanjali, Choker Bali, Kabuliwala and Gitabitan. Tagore breathed his last on August 7, 1941.

As this year May 7 will mark his 160th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his inspiring quotes:

1. “I have spent a fortune traveling to distant shores and looked at lofty mountains and boundless oceans, and yet I haven’t found time to take a few steps from my house to look at a single dewdrop on a single blade of grass.”

2. “The small wisdom is like water in a glass: clear, transparent, pure. The great wisdom is like the water in the sea: dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”

3. “We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.”

4. “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.”

5. “Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

6. “Gray hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young.”

7. “The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

8. “That side of our existence whose direction is towards the infinite that seeks not wealth, but freedom and joy.”

9. “If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.”

10. “I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was a joy.”

